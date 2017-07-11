Taunton awaits rising SA

“We’re still finding out feet but I think we’ve got the worst out of the way.

“[The pitch] seems like it’s going to be a bit slower than what we’ve played on previously.”

South Africa’s first five matches in the tournament were in Leicester‚ Derby and Bristol — where they suffered their only loss‚ to England on Wednesday.

But they bounced back with a strong performance against India in Leicester on Saturday‚ when they won by 115 runs.

Another victory on Wednesday will make South Africa serious contenders for a place in the semi-finals.

The fact that Sri Lanka have lost all five of their games would seem to shorten the odds on another South African win.

But it also means the Lankans will be desperate to win.

The South Africans took their minds off all that after a trip of almost 300 kilometres from Leicester in England’s east midlands to Taunton in the south west on Sunday.