Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis has given the strongest hint yet that current England bowling coach and former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson could take over from incumbent Russell Domingo.

“As far as we know‚ it's been told to us that the decision has been made by the coaching panel‚" the skipper confirmed in Cape Town on Thursday.

"They've chosen Ottis Gibson as their recommendation and now that goes to the board and the board decides whether they want to use that recommendation or not.

“For me it was important‚ because I don't know Ottis‚ to try and find something out about him.

"I spoke to a few of the West Indian players because he was their coach and then I spoke to the English guys about their thoughts on him.