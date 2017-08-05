Anderson, Ali keep pressure on as SA crumble under pressure

James Anderson and Moeen Ali collected six wickets between them to put England on top after two days of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The visitors were 220/9 at stumps in reply to England’s first innings of 362, a deficit of 142.

Anderson took 4/33 with off-spinner Moeen claiming 2/57.

England resumed on 260/6, and slumped to 312/9 inside the first 10 overs.

Kagiso Rabada struck first for South Africa in the fifth over by inducing a drive by nightwatchman Toby Roland-Jones that was caught at cover.

Four overs later Rabada found Moeen’s outside edge, and Faf du Plessis tumbled to take the catch at second slip.