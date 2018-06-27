Cricket SA will not debate differences over new T20 league in the media

You can smell the cake being baked but you can’t have a slice.

All of them already belong to those who bought the ingredients‚ for which you paid.

Then you were given your money back.

Now all you have is the sweet smell of what might have been.

If you’re lucky a few crumbs might fall your way but best you don’t come hungry.

The cake is the T20 Global League (T20GL)‚ which was postponed last year and is set to be reinvented in November.