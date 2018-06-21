SA need to find ways to end Taunton T20 torture

For South Africans‚ Taunton will always be where Mark Boucher’s career was ended by a bail tumbling into his eye.

As of Wednesday‚ we have more reasons not to be cheerful about the nonetheless pretty Somerset town where cider rules.

None of those reasons are as serious as what happened to Boucher on July 9‚ 2012. But what happened to South Africa there this week will hurt in other ways‚ and for a long time.

To be part of a T20 triangular that featured double-headers for each team would have been exciting‚ and more so considering Dané van Niekerk’s side were first up to play two games on the same day.

But the good feelings faded once New Zealand’s total of 216/1 hove into view.