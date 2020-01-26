Vernon Philander’s final Test has taken a few turns for the worst.

Philander‚ who is playing in his 64th Test‚ has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for the ‘send off’ he gave Jos Buttler after he dismissed the England wicketkeeper on the second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.

Buttler‚ who suddenly advanced down the wicket to try and clobber Philander over his head‚ succeeded only in skying the ball to deep point by Dean Elgar for 20.

Philander was seen mouthing something in the direction of Buttler as the batsman walked towards the dressing room and the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed what the bowler had said inappropriate.

In their ruling the ICC said in a statement: “South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers.

“Philander was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel‚ which relates to “using language‚ actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

It was not the first confrontation between Philander and Buttler in this series.

Buttler was docked 15 percent of his match fee in the second Test at Newlands after he used inappropriate language while keeping wicket with Philander at the crease.

Things got worse for Philander early in England’s second innings on Sunday.

He was halfway through his second over when he was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury.

It is unclear when he will return.

England opted not to enforce the follow on after dismissing South Africa for 183 in their first innings‚ still 18 runs shy of the follow on total.