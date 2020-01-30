Having suffered at the hands of Mark Wood's extreme and accurate pace in the third and fourth Tests‚ South Africa will be glad to know that Jofra Archer will be missing the T20 leg of England's tour.

Archer‚ whom the South Africans are well acquainted with since the opening Cricket World Cup game last year at the Oval where his slippery pace harassed the visitors‚ has been missing in action with an elbow injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that the injury has ruled him out of the T20 series.

Archer‚ an exciting fast bowling talent‚ wasn't included in England's ODI squad for the three-match series that starts in Cape Town on Tuesday.

He was included in the original T20 squad for the three-match series that starts in East London on February 12 but the injury has put paid to those plans.

England will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series at the end of March and may also be looking ahead to the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in terms of keeping Archer fresh.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the ODI squad‚ but it's highly unlikely England will miss him.

While he played in the first Test that England lost‚ he missed the three subsequent wins in Cape Town‚ Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

At SuperSport Park‚ he took an expensive five-wicket haul as Quinton de Kock‚ who'll captain South Africa in the shorter formats‚ led the Archer take-down with a fair degree of success.

England's limited overs team will be led by Eoin Morgan.