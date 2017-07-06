Rugby

D-Day for Cheetahs and Kings on Friday

06 July 2017 - 15:17 By Craig Ray
A defeated Cheetahs team with Ox Nche on the ground and Francois Venter (L) during the Super Rugby match against Highlanders at Toyota Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
A defeated Cheetahs team with Ox Nche on the ground and Francois Venter (L) during the Super Rugby match against Highlanders at Toyota Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

After much speculation SA Rugby on Friday will confirm what has been widely reported over the past two months – that the Southern Kings and Cheetahs will be cut from Super Rugby from 2018.

With decreasing television audiences it became clear the tournament was cannibalising itself‚ as it grew bigger. SANZAAR’s decision to cut three teams (two from South Africa and one from Australia) was a pre-emptive step before the next round of broadcast negotiations start.

If SANZAAR went into those negotiations with a product in severe decline‚ their bargaining position with television companies would be much weaker.

Endangered Kings pile more misery on Jaguares

A Southern Kings team facing the Super Rugby axe next week triumphed 31-30 in Buenos Aires Friday as a horror run by the Jaguares continued.
Sport
5 days ago

SA Rugby attended April’s London meeting knowing the situation‚ and chief executive Jurie Roux had a mandate to agree to cut two teams.

And even though SA Rugby has been through a ‘thorough review’ process to decide on the axed franchises‚ it was always clear the Kings and Cheetahs were in the firing line.

Under SA Rugby’s new structure‚ the franchise committee (which deals with the professional arm of the sport) used a set of six criteria to determine which franchises would be cut.

It’s been a necessary exercise to establish a picture of transparency although the weighting of the six categories was carefully defined so that there would be two obvious losers.

Western Province lock in three more senior Springboks until 2019

Western Province Rugby have locked in three senior Springboks for another two years to underline their commitment to their goal of winning Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

The agreed weighted headline criteria (the weighting mechanism was never made public) were: financial and economic sustainability; sustainable support base; team performance; and stadium and facilities.

These criteria were further broken down in sub-criteria and measurement mechanisms for each of these were also set and agreed upon.

SA Rugby collated the applicable data and prepared a recommendation for the Franchise Committee. It has made a decision on the final four teams.

This proposal has been sent to the Executive Council before it will go to the General Council for ratification on Friday. The Kings and Cheetahs won’t be left to wither and die though.

Elstadt, Venter each get week off after Stormers' dust-up

The Stormers will go into their penultimate Super Rugby pool match against the Sunwolves this Saturday without flank Rynhardt Elstadt.
Sport
3 days ago

SA Rugby has negotiated that the two unions form part of the European Pro 12 competition‚ which involves teams from Ireland‚ Wales‚ Scotland and Italy.

The details of the deal with Pro 12 are still being thrashed out but an announcement on the Cheetahs and Kings’ participation is expected early next week.

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) meanwhile is still in a bitter dispute with the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels‚ who are the two teams facing the axe in their conference.

One of them has to go but the process has been fraught with threats of legal action from the two franchises.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. What happened to the 12 men who played for Bafana in that first game 25 years ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu's bid to buy their way back to the PSL approved by the PSL Soccer
  3. Look who's back‚ Philander tells Lord's in first Test against England Cricket
  4. 'We don’t want to be a club who sign players because they are free,' Pitso ... Soccer
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers the night Bafana were born 25 years ago Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema: 'They’re saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.'
Malema: ’We need to share the land and wealth.’

Related articles

  1. Elstadt, Venter each get week off after Stormers' dust-up Rugby
  2. Five things Super Rugby taught us this weekend Rugby
  3. Elstadt and Venter suspended for a week each Rugby
  4. Cheetahs and Kings go north Sport
  5. Endangered Kings pile more misery on Jaguares Rugby
  6. Cheetahs and Kings heading north to European Pro 12 rugby Rugby
  7. Boks and All Blacks to win in style Rugby
  8. Sharks appear to have better look about them than the visiting Bulls Rugby
  9. Smith trying to keep sinking Cheetahs upbeat Rugby
  10. Fate of SA's Super Rugby teams to be sealed next month Rugby
  11. Venter replaces De Allende in the Bok squad Rugby
  12. More pain likely for Bulls News
  13. Is SA Rugby's call for coaches indaba step to save Boks or just another public ... Rugby
  14. Bulls concede top spot to Cheetahs‚ but target home semi as Currie Cup goes to ... Rugby
  15. Bad news just keeps on coming for hapless EP Kings Rugby