D-Day for Cheetahs and Kings on Friday

After much speculation SA Rugby on Friday will confirm what has been widely reported over the past two months – that the Southern Kings and Cheetahs will be cut from Super Rugby from 2018.

With decreasing television audiences it became clear the tournament was cannibalising itself‚ as it grew bigger. SANZAAR’s decision to cut three teams (two from South Africa and one from Australia) was a pre-emptive step before the next round of broadcast negotiations start.

If SANZAAR went into those negotiations with a product in severe decline‚ their bargaining position with television companies would be much weaker.