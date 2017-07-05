Rugby

Western Province lock in three more senior Springboks until 2019

05 July 2017 - 12:37 By Craig Ray
South African flanker Siya Kolisi, middle, celebrates after scoring a try against France during the second test match at Kings Park rugby stadium on June 17 2017.
Image: AFP

Western Province Rugby have locked in three senior Springboks for another two years to underline their commitment to their goal of winning Super Rugby by 2019. 

Flank Siya Kolisi‚ centre Damian de Allende and prop Steven Kitshoff have all signed contracts with Western Province Rugby which will see them play for the Stormers until the end of 2019.

Loosehead prop Kitshoff returns from a two-year spell in France to re-join the only union he has ever represented in South Africa‚ whilst Kolisi and De Allende have both signed two-year contract extensions.

All three players came through the system at Newlands‚ playing junior rugby for the union before going on to represent Western Province‚ the Stormers and the Springboks with distinction.

The trio join the likes of hooker Bongi Mbonambi‚ prop Frans Malherbe and locks Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit in committing to Western Province Rugby until 2019. 

Director of Rugby Gert Smal said that these signings are vital for the long-term vision at Newlands. 

"We have a strong group of senior players that will take us forward in the next few years and provide crucial guidance for the young talent we have coming through the ranks all the time‚" he said. 

Western Province Rugby Group CEO‚ Paul Zacks‚ said that the presence of the trio would give the Stormers some important stability going forward.

"These players are already established seniors despite their relatively young age and having them on board for the next two years is a massive boost for us. 

“I look forward to seeing all three players take their careers to the next level at Newlands‚" he said. 

- TimesLIVE

