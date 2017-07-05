Western Province lock in three more senior Springboks until 2019

Western Province Rugby have locked in three senior Springboks for another two years to underline their commitment to their goal of winning Super Rugby by 2019.

Flank Siya Kolisi‚ centre Damian de Allende and prop Steven Kitshoff have all signed contracts with Western Province Rugby which will see them play for the Stormers until the end of 2019.

Loosehead prop Kitshoff returns from a two-year spell in France to re-join the only union he has ever represented in South Africa‚ whilst Kolisi and De Allende have both signed two-year contract extensions.