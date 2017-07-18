Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane was non-committal on whether the recent drawn All Blacks versus British & Irish Lions series would be a boost for opponents against Kiwi teams‚ but he was complimentary of Stormers skipper Siya Kolisi.

As a result the Chiefs have had to travel to Cape Town and should they win‚ will return to New Zealand to meet either the Crusaders on Highlanders in a semi-final. None of this seemed to trouble Cane or coach Dave Rennie though.

They have been to Newlands six times in the last six years – the most they've played at any venue outside of their home field in Hamilton.

Cane‚ who was immense against the Lions‚ particularly the first Test which the All Blacks won 30-15‚ believes that Kolisi poses a challenge.