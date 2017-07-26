Instead of assessing the approaching storm‚ in form centre Harold Vorster and his Lions teammates are more focused on getting their house in order.

Perhaps the Lions should be battening down the hatches but on the surface‚ at least‚ they appear not to be bothered by the Hurricanes' marvellous record against them‚ or indeed the fact that they are up against the team that vanquished them in last year's Super Rugby final.

Some might suggest the insular approach smacks of arrogance ahead of Saturday's semifinal.

“We aren't that bothered about the result because it's not something we can determine‚" explained Vorster.

"We are just focused on our own processes. The things we do. If we play the way we can the result will look after itself.”