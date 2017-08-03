Crusaders loose forward Matt Todd is relishing the prospect of playing on a hard and fast Ellis Park surface in Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions‚ far departed from the torrid weather that's been dogging New Zealand.

With their superior forwards‚ the Crusaders were able to muscle past the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Christchurch but the Lions in Johannesburg will be a different proposition.

Not even the much vaunted prospect of lungs bursting because of altitude scares Todd.

While there hasn't been a team that's won a final in South Africa‚ Todd said anything can happen in a final.