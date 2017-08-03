It is more about the journey. The destination‚ or in this case the Super Rugby crown‚ will not define the Lions‚ says captain Jaco Kriel.

The Lions clash with the Crusaders in Saturday's Super Rugby final at Ellis Park and Kriel believes one game can't possibly begin to tell their tale.

“I don't believe it defines the side at all‚ given the journey we've been through in the last couple of years‚" Kriel said.

"You can't define a side by one game. You have to look at the four years.

"The team building‚ the guys caring for each other‚ building a brotherhood. That love for each other.”