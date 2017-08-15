In dire need of inspiration‚ the Lions have called on some of their Super Rugby regulars to help restore a Currie Cup campaign teetering on the brink.

Regular loosehead prop Jacques van Rooyen has been called up as tighthead and as captain‚ in the absence of Ruan Dreyer who was called up to the Bok squad earlier this week.

Ryan Kankowski who was the stand-in captain in recent weeks is out with a groin injury.

The man who did duty at tighthead last week‚ Johannes Jonker‚ drops to the bench.

In the second row Andries Ferreira will bring more grunt‚ while in-form centre Harold Vorster gets to wear the number 13 jersey next to Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Kankowski makes way for Fabian Booysen who moves to number eight from flank.