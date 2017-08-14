Powerhouse Springbok prop Frans Malherbe is a doubtful starter for Saturday’s test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

The front rower complained of a neck pain on Thursday and over the weekend it started to radiate down his arm‚ sparking concerns about his availability.

“We will have a scan done to confirm his availability for the test‚” Springbok team doctor Konrad von Hagen said on Monday.

“Secondly‚ Ross Cronje did not train last week because of a rib injury that he sustained playing in the Super Rugby final playing for the Lions.

“I am pleased to say Ross will resume training today.

"We will see if he can take contact later in the week and then decide about his availability.

“I am happy to say that Jaco Kriel‚ who was sick with flu last week‚ returns to training today.

"Malcolm Marx‚ who sustained a contusion of his rotator cuff in the Super Rugby final‚ is also back in training.”

Von Hagen said fiery flank Siya Kolisi is also back to full training after sustaining an ankle injury during the Super Rugby semifinals.

“Flyhalf Handre Pollard is progressing well and was part of the full training sessions on Thursday and Friday.

"We will continue to let him train with the full squad and we will let him continue working on his fitness so he can complete his rehabilitation.

“Warren Whiteley was operated on for a tear in his abdominal muscle on Friday.

"I spoke to him today and he says he is feeling a lot better and the operation was a success.

"He will continue with his rehabilitation‚” Von Hagen said. - TimesLIVE