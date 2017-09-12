Bok wing Skosan looking forward to going up against All Blacks back three

The All Black back three may have regularly run roughshod over their Springbok counterparts in the last two years but winger Courtnall Skosan is actually happy that he will get an opportunity of going up against them.

The slightly built but extremely hardworking left wing has come a long way from the rugby rag doll New Zealand's wings used as a doormat on the way to the Lions try line.

Skosan has embodied the development of the Lions from a team of has-beens to consecutive Super Rugby finalists more than any other player.

Tossed aside by the Bulls‚ Skosan's work ethic and nose for the try-line had to catch coach Allister Coetzee's attention at some point.