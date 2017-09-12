Rugby

Bok wing Skosan looking forward to going up against All Blacks back three

12 September 2017 - 10:08 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Courtnall Skosan of the Springbok Team and Emiliano Boffelli of Argentina during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

The All Black back three may have regularly run roughshod over their Springbok counterparts in the last two years but winger Courtnall Skosan is actually happy that he will get an opportunity of going up against them.

The slightly built but extremely hardworking left wing has come a long way from the rugby rag doll New Zealand's wings used as a doormat on the way to the Lions try line.

Skosan has embodied the development of the Lions from a team of has-beens to consecutive Super Rugby finalists more than any other player.

Tossed aside by the Bulls‚ Skosan's work ethic and nose for the try-line had to catch coach Allister Coetzee's attention at some point.

Coetzee's hoping he has a lock on Kiwi proceedings

Rich choice in the second row between veterans and young blood.
Sport
4 hours ago

While size does count‚ Englishmen Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson proved for the British and Irish Lions that out-and-out pace and brains can be a potent combination during the drawn British and Irish Lions series.

“The All Blacks have special players in every position in the whole squad so whoever plays‚ they'll be having quality players on the field‚" Skosan said.

"It's a case of us having to focus on three guys instead of one guy and it's going to be a team effort.

"If we can cover all our bases as a team‚ hopefully we can get the result on the weekend.”

The Boks find themselves playing the All Blacks at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Saturday instead of New Zealand's rugby cathedral Eden Park.

All Blacks Kieran Read and Sam Cane pose a clear and present danger for the Springboks

All Black number eight and captain Kieran Read‚ openside flanker Sam Cane and whoever partners them in the back row pose a clear and present danger.
Sport
20 hours ago

The said stadium hosted two British and Irish Lions Tests while Wellington's Westpac Stadium hosted the second British and Irish Lions Test.

Dunedin's enclosed Forsyth Barr Stadium hosted the epic All Black/Wallabies Test on August 26‚ leaving arenas like Hamilton's Waikato Stadium and Christchurch's AMI Stadium unused.

While those two grounds hosted British and Irish Lions tour games‚ they did not get the Test matches.

Skosan said he wasn't worried about where they were playing‚ even though North Harbour has a sizeable South African immigrant population.

The Boks played two Tests at the 25 000 North Shore City venue during the 2011 Rugby World Cup where they saw off Samoa 13-5 and Namibia 87-0.

Boks have to find extra gears if they are to end their eight-year losing streak in New Zealand

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee says the recent British and Irish Lions series in New Zealand provided pointers on how to douse the All Black ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“It's another game at the end of the day and it's 80 minutes that we need to see off.

"Obviously when you're at home you have the advantage.

"We're still playing an away game and we're still playing the New Zealand side in New Zealand.

"It's going to be a tough challenge for us to get the result.

"We need to do what we need to do on the weekend‚” Skosan said.

- TimesLIVE

