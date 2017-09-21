Already Super Rugby looks in better shape than it was over the last two years.

The draw for next year’s trimmed down competition was announced on Thursday and as expected there is no longer a month-long hiatus breaking momentum towards the end of the league stages.

The Sunwolves will be pleased they have been lumped with the Aussies which should simplify their travel commitments‚ but the Jaguares will still have their work cut out.

The Aussies are most pleased that they have home and away derbies for the first time in three years.

Super Rugby will see a return of an eight- team‚ seven-match finals series at the tail end of the competition.

On February 17 the Stormers get the ball rolling at home against the Jaguares‚ with the Lions kicking off two hours later in a challenging home fixture against the Sharks.

The Bulls start their campaign a week later against the Hurricanes‚ while the Sharks have an early bye in week two.

The Stormers start their overseas commitments with a clash against the Waratahs in week two‚ and with a game already under their belt by then‚ they could catch their hosts cold in Sydney.

The Lions will quietly give a nod of approval to the fact that they have drawn the two most recent champions‚ the Crusaders and the Hurricanes‚ in home matches.

They end their round robin fixtures on July 14 at home against the Bulls before the play-offs start.

They are also pleased they can take their administrative planning to the next level.

“I would like to thank Sanzaar for the early release of these dates and fixtures as it will assist with planning both on the rugby side as well as commercially‚” said chief executive of the Lions Rugby Company‚ Rudolf Straeuli.

“We believe that the reduced number of teams will enhance the value of this tournament for all stakeholders and re-establish Super Rugby as the leading club competition in the world.”

Edgar Rathbone‚ managing director EPS (Pty (Ltd)‚ was delighted that all the Lions matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It has been a challenge for our supporters to get to the stadium on Fridays.

Our supporters can now look forward to some exciting new season ticket packages that will be launched during October.”

- TimesLIVE