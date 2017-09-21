Rugby

Super Rugby looks in better shape than it did two years ago

21 September 2017 - 12:07 By Liam Del Carme
Lionel Mapoe of the Lions crashes through a tackle in the 2017 Super Rugby semifinal match against the Hurricanes.
Lionel Mapoe of the Lions crashes through a tackle in the 2017 Super Rugby semifinal match against the Hurricanes.
Image: AFP Photo/Christiaan Kotze

Already Super Rugby looks in better shape than it was over the last two years.

The draw for next year’s trimmed down competition was announced on Thursday and as expected there is no longer a month-long hiatus breaking momentum towards the end of the league stages.

The Sunwolves will be pleased they have been lumped with the Aussies which should simplify their travel commitments‚ but the Jaguares will still have their work cut out.

The Aussies are most pleased that they have home and away derbies for the first time in three years.

Super Rugby will see a return of an eight- team‚ seven-match finals series at the tail end of the competition.

On February 17 the Stormers get the ball rolling at home against the Jaguares‚ with the Lions kicking off two hours later in a challenging home fixture against the Sharks.

The Bulls start their campaign a week later against the Hurricanes‚ while the Sharks have an early bye in week two.

The Stormers start their overseas commitments with a clash against the Waratahs in week two‚ and with a game already under their belt by then‚ they could catch their hosts cold in Sydney.

The Lions will quietly give a nod of approval to the fact that they have drawn the two most recent champions‚ the Crusaders and the Hurricanes‚ in home matches.

They end their round robin fixtures on July 14 at home against the Bulls before the play-offs start.

They are also pleased they can take their administrative planning to the next level.

“I would like to thank Sanzaar for the early release of these dates and fixtures as it will assist with planning both on the rugby side as well as commercially‚” said chief executive of the Lions Rugby Company‚ Rudolf Straeuli.

“We believe that the reduced number of teams will enhance the value of this tournament for all stakeholders and re-establish Super Rugby as the leading club competition in the world.”

Edgar Rathbone‚ managing director EPS (Pty (Ltd)‚ was delighted that all the Lions matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It has been a challenge for our supporters to get to the stadium on Fridays.

Our supporters can now look forward to some exciting new season ticket packages that will be launched during October.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Back three is where Boks need change

Acid test lies in the next two matches for SA
Sport
7 hours ago

Scrumhalf Hougaard axed by Boks

Scrumhalf Francois Hougaard was the sole casualty of Saturday's 57-0 Albany annihilation by New Zealand, and Raymond Rhule has retained his place.
Sport
7 hours ago

Hougaard sole casualty of Boks' 57-0 annihilation by the All Blacks

Scrumhalf Francois Hougaard was the sole casualty of Saturday's 57-0 Albany annihilation against New Zealand while Raymond Rhule retained his place.
Sport
23 hours ago

France attempts to edge out Ireland, SA to win 2023 Rugby World Cup hosting rights

France is willing to pay World Rugby 150 million pounds as a hosting fee to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the country's bid leader Claude Atcher ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte Soccer
  2. It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  3. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  4. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  5. Super Rugby looks in better shape than it did two years ago Rugby

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. Back three is where Boks need change Rugby
  2. Scrumhalf Hougaard axed by Boks Rugby
  3. Hougaard sole casualty of Boks' 57-0 annihilation by the All Blacks Rugby
  4. France attempts to edge out Ireland, SA to win 2023 Rugby World Cup hosting ... Rugby
  5. Sharks hooker Marais says Currie Cup schedule has worked in their favour Rugby
  6. Big Bok blow as injury sidelines flank Rugby
  7. Rassie will add massive value to SA‚ says Dempsey Rugby
  8. Francois Louw confirms he’s on standby for the Springboks Rugby
  9. Five things new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson needs to do now Cricket
  10. WP rugby union in court bid to block access to liquidated commercial arm's ... Rugby
X