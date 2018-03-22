Changes to their coaching staff have not led to the Lions leaking more tries at the start of this season.

Centre Harold Vorster‚ who is one of the defensive organisers in the backline‚ insists the changes in their defensive system have been minimal since former head coach Johan Ackermann and defence coach JP Ferreira packed their bags for Europe last year.

The Lions have let in 20 tries in their five matches thus far in Super Rugby‚ conceding on average four tries them per match.

Last year they let in just 27 tries in the league stages as just 1.8 tries were let per match.

They‚ however‚ also made a shaky start last year as their opponents ran in 15 tries in their first five games before the taps were tightened.

Vorster‚ however‚ insists that the coaching staff under Swys de Bruin has not tinkered too much with the system Ferreira left in place before leaving for Munster.

“They know the system‚” reassured about the coaching staff.

“There hasn’t been radical change. Coach Joey (Mongalo) has his own way of coaching‚ his own system. There are definitely no big changes.

“They are great‚” he said about the coaches who are largely inexperienced at Super Rugby level.

“Their passion is so huge they almost want to play with. That inspires you. It’s joyful when we practice.”

The Lions had better keep their defensive lines in tact this week as they tackle the Jaguares in Buenos Aires. On their previous two visits their defence was under the cosh and they will be well aware of the Jaguares side’s potency with ball in hand when they get their tails up.

“When they get a sniff and the game gets a bit loose they throw those short passes. On defence we have to make sure we have to connect with our fellow defenders. We have to go up in one line‚” advised Vorster.

“As a team we have to switch on. Against the Blues we started well‚ and we did against the Sunwolves. We just have to finish the game‚ put in a performance over 80 minutes. You can’t go flat.

“The best thing that could have happened is that it has been difficult for us the last two weeks. Then you see your own mistakes. It’s human. When things go smoothly you don’t necessarily see it.”

As for their hosts this weekend‚ Vorster believes the Jaguares’ mercurial temperament may play into the Lions’ hands.

“They play a lot off emotion in front of their supporters. It gives them a boost.

“However‚ emotion only really lasts the first 10 minutes of a game.

"Then your plans better fall into place. The first 20 minutes will be tough but we are looking forward to that challenge.”

Vorster‚ however‚ misses out on selection in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Still‚ he talks up the virtues of coach De Bruin’s rotation policy.

“Competition at centre is great. Coach Swys brings in good rotation.

"He can play around with selection and it is a good thing for us. You can get rest and get yourself refreshed for the following weekend.

“I don’t think it is disruptive. The rest is good. The guys who come in know the drill.”

Vorster was keen to point out that the Lions have to factor next Sunday’s clash against the Crusaders into their deliberations.

“To get rid of the jet lag within a week can be challenging.

"I trust our recovery processes are in place.”