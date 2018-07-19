'We have absolutely nothing to lose against the Crusaders‚' says Sharks coach Du Preez
The Sharks have the serious weight of history they need to shrug off their shoulders when they meet the Crusaders in their Super Rugby quarter-final in Christchurch on Saturday.
For starters‚ Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named an unchanged side from the one that dealt unconvincingly with the Jaguares at home‚ which is a good start.
The problem is that his Crusaders counterpart Scott Robertson has included Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty in his starting line-up.
Front rowers Codie Taylor and Owen Franks also return to the starting line-up as the Crusaders have a menacing All Black look to them.
Du Preez knows the Crusaders present a vastly different challenge as compared to the four other New Zealand teams the Sharks have faced this season.
The Sharks had a lovely time in New Zealand when they beat the Blues 63-40 while a narrow 38-37 defeat to the Hurricanes a week later was a case of the team being unlucky.
The Sharks also beat the Chiefs and the Highlanders at home but the Crusaders have only lost two out of 16 matches all season and both were to New Zealand teams.
“The guys like playing against New Zealand teams and they've brought the best out of the team.
"We know we're playing against a formidable side that has been playing some very good rugby for the whole season.
"Their record speaks for itself but this is a one-off game and we're going to give it our best shot. We're there to beat the odds‚” Du Preez said.
“Its going to be important for us to go there not to defend. We have to get the ball in hand and put phases together and attack.
"We have absolutely nothing to lose and on Saturday‚ we're going to do just that. Every player in the team is going to be up for it.”
Saturday morning's clash will also be Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's 150th Super Rugby match and with the veteran prop being in form‚ he will ask questions of the Crusaders pack.
Du Preez said Mtawarira has been a key cog of the team over the years and his rolling back of the clock this season has empowered the team.
"Mtawarira has been fantastic for us this year and his record speaks for itself. He's an inspiration for all the boys and the guy has unbelievable leadership skills.
"He's been playing great rugby this year and I'm sure he'll be keen to play very well on Saturday and have something to remember for his milestone game‚” Du Preez said.
Crusaders:
15 David Havili‚ 14 Seta Tamanivalu‚ 13 Jack Goodhue‚ 12 Ryan Crotty‚ 11 George Bridge‚ 10 Richie Mo’unga‚ 9 Bryn Hall‚ 8 Kieran Read‚ 7 Matt Todd‚ 6 Jordan Taufua‚ 5 Sam Whitelock (c)‚ 4 Scott Barrett‚ 3 Owen Franks‚ 2 Codie Taylor‚ 1 Tim Perry.
Subs:
16 Andrew Makalio‚ 17 Wyatt Crockett‚ 18 Michael Alaalatoa‚ 19 Luke Romano‚ 20 Pete Samu‚ 21 Mitchell Drummond‚ 22 Mitchell Hunt‚ 23 Manasa Mataele.
Sharks:
15 Curwin Bosch‚ 14 Kobus van Wyk‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am‚ 12 Andre Esterhuizen‚ 11 Lwazi Mvovo‚ 10 Robert du Preez‚ 9 Louis Schreuder‚ 8 Daniel du Preez‚ 7 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 6 Philip van der Walt‚ 5 Ruan Botha (c)‚ 4 Tyler Paul‚ 3 Thomas du Toit‚ 2 Akker van der Merwe‚ 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs:
16 Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 John-Hubert Meyer‚ 19 Hyron Andrews‚ 20 Wian Vosloo‚ 21 Cameron Wright‚ 22 Marius Louw‚ 23 Makazole Mapimpi.
Referee: Mike Fraser (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)‚ Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
TMO: Shane McDermott (New Zealand)