'We have absolutely nothing to lose against the Crusaders‚' says Sharks coach Du Preez

The Sharks have the serious weight of history they need to shrug off their shoulders when they meet the Crusaders in their Super Rugby quarter-final in Christchurch on Saturday.

For starters‚ Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named an unchanged side from the one that dealt unconvincingly with the Jaguares at home‚ which is a good start.

The problem is that his Crusaders counterpart Scott Robertson has included Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty in his starting line-up.

Front rowers Codie Taylor and Owen Franks also return to the starting line-up as the Crusaders have a menacing All Black look to them.