Black rugby talent will make SA scary proposition‚ says John Plumtree
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree believes the preponderance of black talent in this country will make South African teams increasingly difficult to beat.
Plumtree who helped engineer away wins over the Sharks and the Lions can speak with authority as an erstwhile coach of the former.
“It is still the same for me.
"It is never easy to win here‚” said Plumtree after his side downed the Lions 37-17 at Ellis Park at the weekend.
“There is still so much talent here. It is good to see so many young players in this country.
"Last week I saw some good young players that have developed that I don’t know and the same here.
“The talent train in this country will never stop.
"I know it is a struggle to keep players in the country and that is similar to New Zealand rugby but we back our talent‚ we back our development‚ we back our schools and our clubs and everyone bringing through this talent.
“That won’t change in this country and it’s gonna get better because of the black players in this country are getting better‚ better and better.
"It is going to be a scary proposition if it keeps happening like this in South African rugby as long as it is well organised and the coaching is good this is always going to be a hard place to win.”
It wasn’t the only hot topic the coach was required to negotiate.
The former Sharks coach was asked about the ongoing selection saga in Durban involving coach Robert du Preez’s preference of son Robert over Curwin Bosch at flyhalf.
Coach Du Preez copped more flak this week after he dropped Aphelele Fassi‚ moved the inform Bosch to fullback‚ while restoring his down on confidence son Robert at pivot for their clash against the Jaguares.
It is a match the Sharks lost 34-7 in Buenos Aires.
“I don’t know about those things but Curwin Bosch and Robert du Preez are both good players.
"It is nice to have that type of selection problems‚” said Plumtree.
“Curwin is an outstanding talent and is gonna play many Test matches for South Africa I believe. There are one or two areas in his game he’ll need to tidy up but he’s an outstanding player.”
Plumtree sounded less assured when asked why his own star flyhalf Beauden Barrett disappeared from the announced team sheet for the Lions clash without any pre match explanation.
“There were some forced changes with players having to fly in‚" he said.
"And then Beauden was sick. Woke up… sick last night‚ woke up not well‚ so he couldn’t make it.
"None were… all were legit changes.
"I didn’t change the team like the Lions did and the Chiefs if that is what you are trying to say. It was all legitimate changes Beaudie is at home waiting for us to get back.”