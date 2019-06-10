Black rugby talent will make SA scary proposition‚ says John Plumtree

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree believes the preponderance of black talent in this country will make South African teams increasingly difficult to beat.

Plumtree who helped engineer away wins over the Sharks and the Lions can speak with authority as an erstwhile coach of the former.

“It is still the same for me.

"It is never easy to win here‚” said Plumtree after his side downed the Lions 37-17 at Ellis Park at the weekend.

“There is still so much talent here. It is good to see so many young players in this country.

"Last week I saw some good young players that have developed that I don’t know and the same here.

“The talent train in this country will never stop.