Springbok scrumhalf Pienaar returns to the Cheetahs on a two-year contract

Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar is back in Bloemfontein after playing the bulk of the last decade in Europe.

Pienaar has signed a two-year contract with the Cheetahs and his experience will be invaluable when they start their third Pro14 campaign later this year.

Pienaar‚ capped 88 times for the Springboks played 141 matches for Ulster between 2010 and 2017.

He played his last Test at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Pienaar was named at scrumhalf in the Magners League team of the year for the 2010/11 season‚ while his peers voted him Magners League player of the year award.