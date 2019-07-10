Rugby

Springbok scrumhalf Pienaar returns to the Cheetahs on a two-year contract

10 July 2019 - 20:29 By Liam Del Carme
Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar is a veteran of 88 caps for the Springboks. His last Test in Bok jersey came during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar is a veteran of 88 caps for the Springboks. His last Test in Bok jersey came during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar is back in Bloemfontein after playing the bulk of the last decade in Europe.

Pienaar has signed a two-year contract with the Cheetahs and his experience will be invaluable when they start their third Pro14 campaign later this year.

Pienaar‚ capped 88 times for the Springboks played 141 matches for Ulster between 2010 and 2017.

He played his last Test at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Pienaar was named at scrumhalf in the Magners League team of the year for the 2010/11 season‚ while his peers voted him Magners League player of the year award.

SA Rugby mourns the death of Springbok legend James Small

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says former Springbok wing James Small will be remembered for his passion for life and rugby.
Sport
6 hours ago

Springbok legend James Small has died

Springbok rugby’s most celebrated rebel James Small has died.
Sport
7 hours ago

He was again selected at scrumhalf for the Pro12 Dream Team for the 2011/12 season and was also named captain of the side.

In 2012 Pienaar played in the Heineken Cup final‚ and a year later he ran out in the Pro 12 final.

Apart from Ulster‚ Pienaar also had stints at Munster and Montpellier.

After leaving the Cheetahs he played for the Sharks in 32 Currie Cup games and 67 Super Rugby matches between 2004 and 2010.

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal Soccer
  3. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  4. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  5. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester

Related articles

  1. Lood de Jager begins Rugby Championship journey in Currie Cup Rugby
  2. 'A hero, a great Bok, a friend': Tributes pour in for James Small Rugby
  3. 'I'm shocked and I can't believe it‚' says Mark Andrews after James Small's ... Rugby
  4. SportsLIVE PODCAST | From Bafana Bafana's glory day to the future of SA rugby Soccer
  5. John Dobson questions validity of single round Currie Cup Rugby
  6. Troubled heavyweights trying to focus on Currie Cup success Rugby
  7. Joel Stransky hails James Small as 'the fiercest competitor' Rugby
  8. Injury ravaged Western Province wary of Lood de Jager and Blue Bulls Rugby
  9. Super Rugby kings Crusaders face another rebuild Rugby
  10. The pride of Canterbury lift the Super Rugby trophy for their loyal fans Sport
X