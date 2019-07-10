Springbok scrumhalf Pienaar returns to the Cheetahs on a two-year contract
Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar is back in Bloemfontein after playing the bulk of the last decade in Europe.
Pienaar has signed a two-year contract with the Cheetahs and his experience will be invaluable when they start their third Pro14 campaign later this year.
Pienaar‚ capped 88 times for the Springboks played 141 matches for Ulster between 2010 and 2017.
He played his last Test at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Pienaar was named at scrumhalf in the Magners League team of the year for the 2010/11 season‚ while his peers voted him Magners League player of the year award.
He was again selected at scrumhalf for the Pro12 Dream Team for the 2011/12 season and was also named captain of the side.
In 2012 Pienaar played in the Heineken Cup final‚ and a year later he ran out in the Pro 12 final.
Apart from Ulster‚ Pienaar also had stints at Munster and Montpellier.
After leaving the Cheetahs he played for the Sharks in 32 Currie Cup games and 67 Super Rugby matches between 2004 and 2010.