'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in his first year of professional rugby

While many tend to shy away from talking about money, largely for fear of being judged, that they would be seen as bragging, or get taken advantage of, this is the opposite for Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.

The Springbok rugby legend recently opened up about his finances and how he made “so much money” during his first year of professional rugby.

Speaking on 702, the Zimbabwean-born star said he came to SA with R2,000 to his name and got into rugby to change his life and provide for his family.

“In Zimbabwe, things were really bad when I left, around 2004 and 2005. The economy was on the brink of collapsing. We didn’t have much and my parents tried giving me the best start in life,” he said.

Mtawarira said the turning point in his career was in 2007 when he played for the Sharks based in Durban.

“That's when there was a significant bump in my earnings. I had to pinch myself because I had so much money. It was ridiculous! I could afford to buy a car, house, and many Nando's chickens in a week,” said Mtawarira.