Lions let it slip as Leinster snatch last-gasp win

In its ebb and flow this United Rugby Championship match inexorably built to a tumultuous crescendo.
At its peak it had the rather bizarre effect of silencing the Ellis Park crowd who witnessed their team throw away a 15-point lead inside the final quarter to be pipped 39-36 by Leinster at the final whistle.
Marvellously led by Rhys Ruddock who embodied the team's never-say-die character, Jason Jenkins showing his class in the second row and flyhalf Sam Prendergast hardly putting a foot wrong, Leinster showed all their champion qualities when it was really needed.
They also showed their depth as this team does not nearly represent the best of the franchise.
The Lions who lamentably belatedly had shown their claws in this competition looked set for a fourth straight win in the URC but their imprecision and lack of composure when scoring opportunities beckoned cost them.
The defeat puts paid to the faint hopes they had of sneaking into the top eight.
Elementary errors dogged the Lions in this double header they shared with the Bulls, and their cause was further undermined by the visitors' line breaks almost from the onset.
Lions fans were still making their way to their seats when the visitors hit the lead. After a spirited build-up tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze sprinted in for a try. The Georgian-born player who was schooled in Ireland took possession in midfield and set course for the try line in a daring dash.
The Lions though gradually upped the tempo.
Even their maul seemed to grow an extra leg as they on one occasion marched the Leinster pack back the better part of 30m.
The Lions profited from quick ruck ball as they started applying the squeeze on the visitors. Efficiency and urgency were the hallmarks of their efforts in that area as they allowed them to stretch the Leinster defence at the back.
Leinster did however cause the hosts' grief at the line-out. In fact, the Leinster's ability to poach ball when it was really needed proved crucial.
A stray Leinster pass in midfield in the first half appeared to turn the match in the Lions' favour.
The ball was seized upon by Gianni Lombard who toed the ball ahead twice before scoring. Even the Bulls fans approved.
Lombard and Sanele Nohamba featured prominently with the latter delivering a no-look, back-of-the-hand pass to the speeding Marius Louw.
Lombard went on another darting run to help set up a splendid try for No8 Francke Horn but the Lions lacked the killer blow in the second half.
Though Leinster lost two players to the bin they showed remarkable resolve to win a match that seemed even beyond their compass.
Scorers
Lions (36) — Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Francke Horn, Marius Louw, penalty try. Conversions: Sanele Nohamba (3). Penalty: Nohamba.
Leinster (39) — Tries: Vakh Abdaladze, Liam Turner, Michael Milne, Rob Russell, Chris Cosgrove. Conversions: Sam Prendergast (4). Penalties: Prendergast (2).
Image: Christiaan Kotze (Gallo Images)
