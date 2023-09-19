Rugby

Galthie calls back France’s big guns for game against Namibia

19 September 2023 - 17:37 By Julien Pretot and Nick Mulvenney
Prop Cyril Baille returns for France's Rugby World Cup match against Namibia. File photo
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

France coach Fabien Galthie recalled his premium players for their third pool A match against Namibia as Les Bleus look to pick up momentum after a see-saw start to their World Cup campaign on Tuesday.

France started in inspired fashion with a 27-13 victory against New Zealand but the reserve side was largely disappointing as they beat Uruguay 27-12 six days later, leaving assistant coach Laurent Labit saying the team had done 'too little' so far.

A few tweaks were made from the team who played against the All Blacks, with loosehead prop Cyril Baille returning from injury to boost the French pack with Galthie insisting being able to adjust to circumstances was key to a successful tournament.

“We build our line-up on a weekly basis, there is no long-term plan in that area,” Galthie said.

“We can talk about [Charles] Darwin. His theory is that it is the strongest or the smartest who prevail, but those who can adjust and adapt.”

Left wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is handed his second start in a row at the expense of Gabin Villiere. Anthony Jelonch, who made his comeback from a long-term injury against Uruguay, starts at No 8 with Gregory Alldritt being rested after picking up a minor knee injury in training on Monday.

Francois Cros will start as blindside flanker while Jonathan Danty is back at centre after nursing a thigh injury.

Villiere and Jean-Baptiste Gros will not feature on the match sheet, but it does not mean Galthie is not counting on them.

“No, no, they've not been demoted. We have a rotation so other players will be involved against Namibia. We need everyone in the squad, especially those two,” he said.

New Zealand destroyed Namibia 71-3, scoring 11 tries and though France will not be looking to emulate that performance, the scoreline will matter and the returns of Danty and Baille should help.

“They are two players who have been in all our big battles in the last four years,” Galthie said. “They're important players who have a lot of experience.”

The biggest boost, however, will come from scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert.

“I'm happy to play. We were several players who needed to recuperate [after the New Zealand game] and we are now ready to deliver, in terms of result and performance,” captain Dupont said.

France top Pool A with eight points from two games, three ahead of three-time world champions New Zealand.

They will play their last pool game against Italy in two weeks before a potential quarterfinal clash against Ireland or the Springboks.

Namibia centre Le Roux Malan, meanwhile, said the ankle fracture and dislocation he suffered during Friday's defeat to the All Blacks was not as bad as initially feared but will still sideline him for up to six months.

The injury was one of the ugliest moments of the tournament so far and Malan had to be treated on the pitch for 18 minutes before being carried off on a stretcher to a rousing ovation from the Stadium de Toulouse crowd.

“It turned out to be so much better than we initially thought. We thought the tibia was off but it's only four to six months, which is unreal,” said Malan, who had surgery on the joint on Friday night.

“My left foot slid and I think my right foot was caught in the ground already, so when I made that initial contact with Beauden [Barrett] it just basically snapped. It's a freak injury.”

Malan received a visit on Sunday from All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who presented the Namibian with a signed New Zealand shirt.

France XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarry, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille. Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet 

Reuters

