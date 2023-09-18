Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby’s elite

Fiji's convincing victory over the twice world champion Wallabies on Sunday was the first big upset of the World Cup and further enhanced the case for the Pacific islanders to have a place at rugby's top table.

Already a Sevens superpower as champions of the first two Olympic tournaments, the Fijians have played seven Tests this season and won five of them with the vanquished including former world champions England, Japan and now Australia.

The victory over Australia was their first in 69 years but not a huge surprise to those who have frequently watched the disciplined and well-structured Flying Fijians play this season.

Negotiations over the exact future framework of international rugby have been ongoing for a few years now but, in playing terms at least, the Fijians have made a compelling case for inclusion in any expansion of the Rugby Championship.