Rugby

Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby’s elite

18 September 2023 - 16:52 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Josua Tuisova scores Fiji's first try in their Rugby World Cup pool C win against Australia at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France on Sunday.
Josua Tuisova scores Fiji's first try in their Rugby World Cup pool C win against Australia at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France on Sunday.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fiji's convincing victory over the twice world champion Wallabies on Sunday was the first big upset of the World Cup and further enhanced the case for the Pacific islanders to have a place at rugby's top table.

Already a Sevens superpower as champions of the first two Olympic tournaments, the Fijians have played seven Tests this season and won five of them with the vanquished including former world champions England, Japan and now Australia.

The victory over Australia was their first in 69 years but not a huge surprise to those who have frequently watched the disciplined and well-structured Flying Fijians play this season.

Negotiations over the exact future framework of international rugby have been ongoing for a few years now but, in playing terms at least, the Fijians have made a compelling case for inclusion in any expansion of the Rugby Championship.

“It would be a huge, huge boost for such a small country as Fiji,” kicking coach Seremaia Bai said on Monday.

“If you want to be the best, you have to play with the best and New Zealand and Australia are not far away from Fiji.

“We need to have a crack and participate.”

The entry of Fijian Drua into Super Rugby, the elite New Zealand and Australian provincial competition, has already proved hugely beneficial for local rugby by providing a professional pathway for youngsters from the islands.

Though rich in rugby talent, however, the reality is the small population and tiny market Fiji offers means it is far less attractive than wealthy Japan for those concerned about the financial future of the game.

Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui said playing the top nations more frequently was an abiding ambition but he was more immediately concerned with keeping the wins coming at this World Cup, starting against Georgia in Bordeaux on Sept. 30.

“If you get consistent results the rewards will come,” he said after Sunday's match.

“Other teams are pushing for that as well. If a new tournament comes in, if those matches become available, we have our hand up, we are ready.”

Fiji joining an elite Test competition would probably come too late for powerful back Semi Radrada but the 31-year-old said he and his team mates were intent on making an even bigger impression over the next few weeks in France.

“That's our goal, to win the World Cup,” he told reporters after Sunday's victory. “Nothing is impossible.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
2 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Eddie Jones regrets nothing after young Wallabies fall to Fiji

Australia coach Eddie Jones said he had no regrets after his inexperienced Wallabies were beaten by Fiji for the first time in nearly seven decades ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Fiji shock Australia to throw RWC pool C wide open

Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Four-try England hail improved attack in Japan win

England will take any scrap of luck that comes their way as they improve their attacking play, captain Courtney Lawes said after the 34-12 ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place

Handré Pollard may be Paris-bound after playing half-an-hour for his club, but his journey to the Springbok starting team will have to be earned.
Sport
8 hours ago

Game time spread, mission accomplished for Boks in Romania romp

Dressed to the nines and finding hookers left, right and (not quite) centre, the Springboks left Bordeaux for Paris with a sense that their mission ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Boks romp over Romania in Bordeaux, but Koch injury a dampener

The Springboks romped home with a 76-0 win against Romania in their Rugby World Cup pool B match here on Sunday but it was developments before ...
Sport
1 day ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Reinach, Mapimpi hat-tricks help Boks to big win

Catch all the action as it happens in the Springboks' second match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, against Romania in Bordeaux.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Riveiro wants Pirates to turn performance into result against super-slick ... Soccer
  2. Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby’s elite Rugby
  3. Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro humbled by Irvin Khoza’s praises Soccer
  5. Hekkie Budler stopped in title bid Sport

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial