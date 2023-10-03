France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday

France captain Antoine Dupont is meeting his goals at training after his return to their World Cup squad after surgery on a broken cheekbone and will know on Monday if he can resume playing rugby, the team's health manager said on Tuesday.

The scrumhalf also passed a return-to-play protocol and will see surgeon Frederic Lauwers, who will decide whether he is allowed to engage in physical contact with other players.

“He met the goals we had set — being at 50%, then at 70% of his running capacities,” France's health manager Bruno Boussagol said.

The French camp is hoping their captain, who is already sidelined for Friday's final pool A game against Italy, can be fit for a quarterfinal in mid-October — potentially against the Springboks — but there will be several deciding factors.

“The next step is the visit to the surgeon on Monday, it will be the last control and we'll wait for surgeon's advice to see where we go from there,” Boussagol explained.