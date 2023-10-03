Rugby

France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday

03 October 2023 - 14:00 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
France's Antoine Dupont during the 2023 Rugby World Cup pool A match against the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris on September 8.
France's Antoine Dupont during the 2023 Rugby World Cup pool A match against the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris on September 8.
Image: Adam Davy/PA/Backpagepix

France captain Antoine Dupont is meeting his goals at training after his return to their World Cup squad after surgery on a broken cheekbone and will know on Monday if he can resume playing rugby, the team's health manager said on Tuesday.

The scrumhalf also passed a return-to-play protocol and will see surgeon Frederic Lauwers, who will decide whether he is allowed to engage in physical contact with other players.

“He met the goals we had set — being at 50%, then at 70% of his running capacities,” France's health manager Bruno Boussagol said.

The French camp is hoping their captain, who is already sidelined for Friday's final pool A game against Italy, can be fit for a quarterfinal in mid-October — potentially against the Springboks — but there will be several deciding factors.

“The next step is the visit to the surgeon on Monday, it will be the last control and we'll wait for surgeon's advice to see where we go from there,” Boussagol explained.

“If he gets the green light to play with contact again we will resume gradually and then we will need to see how the players react, if he's 100% fit and if he has any apprehension.

“Finally, the coaches will decide. It is not because he is on the [training] pitch that he will play the game.”

France will finish top of their group if they beat Italy in Lyon and are widely expected to face defending champions South Africa for a place in the semifinals.

The other final pool A game will feature New Zealand against Uruguay on Thursday.

Maxime Lucu is expected to deputise for Dupont alongside his Bordeaux club partner, flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert.

France will still be without Julien Marchand, who has not fully recovered from a thigh injury, but they have a formidable replacement hooker in Peato Mauvaka. 

Reuters

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here  

MORE:

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Boks sidestep French obsession with Speedos

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
19 hours ago

Springboks call up Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Mapimpi

The Springboks have called up outside centre Lukhanyo Am as an injury replacement for wing Makazole Mapimpi, adding the 2019 World Cup-winner to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks’ Makazole Mapimpi out of the World Cup

It was anticipated but news of Makazole Mapimpi's exit from the Rugby World Cup still had a jarring effect on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Long string of permutations could decide Boks’ pool B fate

The permutations for those hoping to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup are vast and varied — and despite their 49-18 win over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Players ‘deserve some accolades’: Jones after Portugal win as Wallabies enter RWC purgatory

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said he was disappointed that Australia's World Cup destiny was no longer in their own hands but thought his players ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. ‘I don’t know which results you’re talking about’: Riveiro on Pirates’ defeats Soccer
  2. India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup Cricket
  3. SABC, MultiChoice fail to reach agreement on Cricket World Cup Cricket
  4. Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights Sport
  5. Handré Pollard back for Boks but Manie Libbok hasn’t gone anywhere Rugby

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze