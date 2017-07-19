Soccer

Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid

19 July 2017 - 21:05 By Reuters
Real Madrid's forward Alvaro Morata celebrates the team's win at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 4, 2017 after winning the UEFA Champions League football match final Juventus vs Real Madrid CF held at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on June 3, 2017.
Real Madrid's forward Alvaro Morata celebrates the team's win at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 4, 2017 after winning the UEFA Champions League football match final Juventus vs Real Madrid CF held at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on June 3, 2017.
Image: CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, subject to the Spain international agreeing personal terms and passing a medical, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who had been strongly linked by British media with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, helped Madrid win a second successive Champions League title last season.

'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny Mogaladi

Polokwane City chairman Johnny Mogaladi provided an angry response when questioned on the future of striker Thobani Mncwango‚ insisting the player ...
Sport
4 hours ago

"Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge," the club said in a statement.

Morata, who returned to Real last year after a spell at Juventus, scored 20 goals as they claimed a La Liga and Champions League double.

He spent much of the season, however, as a substitute.

British media reports said Chelsea would pay around 70 million pounds ($91 million) for Morata.

Most read

  1. Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy suspended Sport
  2. Bolt laughs off suggestion he was running scared of Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  3. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  4. Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid Soccer
  5. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer
  2. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  3. Yeye throws his weight behind CAF's proposal to switch Afcon from January to ... Soccer
  4. 'Chippa United home to Mayambela'‚ says club owner Mpengesi Soccer
  5. Manchester United coach ourinho 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford Soccer
  6. We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait Soccer
  7. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte signs improved deal Soccer
  8. Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays - Wenger Soccer
  9. Mark Mayambela set to return to Chippa United in the next 24 hours Soccer
  10. CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco Soccer
X