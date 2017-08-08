Hunt wishes Mahlambi well on his Portuguese adventure
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says although he would be grateful to have teenage sensation Phakamani Mahlambi back in his team for the new season‚ he wishes the ever improving prodigy can secure a contract in Europe.
The 19-year-old South Africa junior international joined Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes on trial last month and has already impressed‚ having turned heads with outstanding performances in a couple of friendly matches.
“I don't want him to come back....No...I do want him to come back‚ you know what I’m trying to say.
"I want him to make a career in Europe and make a name for himself and look after his family and those type of things‚” said Hunt during the launch of the MTN8 launch in Sandton.
“So I hope he doesn't come back but I do want him back but I hope he doesn't come back.
“I've spoken to him a couple of times yeah (since he went to Portugal). Obviously language is the problem‚ and culture and football and how they play and the demands they put on him.
“If you thought I was tough‚ go and play in Europe my friend and you are a foreigner.”
However‚ Mahlambi's adaptation process would have been made smooth by the presence of Bafana Bafana international Bongani Zungu‚ who joined Guimaraes in January last year.
“He is struggling with that (adaptation) but he seems to be in good spirits. He has played one or two friendly matches and he's done well. Zungu is obviously a big help for him. So long may it continue.
Although Mahlambi has not signed a contract with Guimaraes‚ Hunt seemed resigned to loosing the teenage prodigy as he hinted to finding a replacement for him.
“Obviously we are lacking upfront‚ we are bit shot upfront with Phakamani gone and we need another striker.
“So we're a bit short there‚ we're looking at one and also we've got a foreign space available. You never know what you get.”
- TimesLIVE
