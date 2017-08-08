Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says although he would be grateful to have teenage sensation Phakamani Mahlambi back in his team for the new season‚ he wishes the ever improving prodigy can secure a contract in Europe.

The 19-year-old South Africa junior international joined Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes on trial last month and has already impressed‚ having turned heads with outstanding performances in a couple of friendly matches.

“I don't want him to come back....No...I do want him to come back‚ you know what I’m trying to say.

"I want him to make a career in Europe and make a name for himself and look after his family and those type of things‚” said Hunt during the launch of the MTN8 launch in Sandton.