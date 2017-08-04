Irvin Khoza does not easily admit to problems at Orlando Pirates‚ but‚ with much deflection and in his own characteristically circuitous manner‚ he did this week.

Announcing a new coach in Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as the Buccaneers aim for a fresh start after their worst season in the PSL era – trophyless and in 11th place in the league – Khoza was grilled on public contention that Pirates’ problems run deeper than their coaches.

He responded that there had been extenuating factors such as the toll taken physically by players from success on the continent‚ reaching the 2013 Champions League and 2015 Confederation Cup finals‚ and the exertion of five more finals domestically.

Perhaps revealingly‚ though‚ Khoza did concede that there are areas in Pirates’ support structure around their technical team that need change.