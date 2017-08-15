Bidvest Wits are hoping to have Egyptian international Amr Gamal at training by Friday as they seek to pull off an audacious blow for South African football while Frank Mhango might be headed in the other direction.

The Al Ahly striker‚ a member of the current Egyptian national team squad‚ is set to be loaned to the league champions for the season and will become the first Egyptian to play for a South African club in a strong statement for the Premier Soccer League.

Al Ahly are a club who rarely sell their top players and while Gamal’s move is just for the season‚ Wits have opened up a market with lucrative potential.

The Johannesburg club are in discussion with Ahly’s arch rivals Zamalek about selling Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango with the possibility of a sizeable transfer fee for the Malawian international.