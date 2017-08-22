Soccer

Tendai Ndoro leaves Orlando Pirates for Saudi Arabia club

22 August 2017
Tendai Ndoro during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will be without striker Tendai Ndoro when they take on Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership clash on Tuesday after the club announced the departure of the Zimbabwean international.

Ndoro‚ who scored 13 goals in 34 appearances for Pirates after joining in June 2015‚ leaves Pirates to join Saudi Arabia club Al Faisaly FC‚ the Soweto giants revealed.

“The club can confirm that it has reached an agreement for the sale of the Zimbabwean international to Al Faisaly Football Club‚” Pirates said in a short statement.

“Ndoro is due to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before the deal is finalised.”

Ndoro arrived in South Africa to join the now defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces in June 2015 and went on to make 41 appearances over two season for the Buccaneers and scoring 14 goals.

Following an impressive season with Aces‚ Ndoro was snatched by Pirates in June 2016‚ where he continued his goal scoring prowess with 13 goals in 34 appearances.

 - TimesLIVE

