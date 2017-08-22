Orlando Pirates will be without striker Tendai Ndoro when they take on Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership clash on Tuesday after the club announced the departure of the Zimbabwean international.

Ndoro‚ who scored 13 goals in 34 appearances for Pirates after joining in June 2015‚ leaves Pirates to join Saudi Arabia club Al Faisaly FC‚ the Soweto giants revealed.

“The club can confirm that it has reached an agreement for the sale of the Zimbabwean international to Al Faisaly Football Club‚” Pirates said in a short statement.