Guardiola left frustrated after Manchester City's missed chances

It was a familiar tale for Manchester City -- waves of attacks, relentless pressure but missed chances meant Pep Guardiola's side needed an 82nd minute equaliser from Raheem Sterling to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

In City's defence, they had to play the entire second half with 10 men after full-back Kyle Walker was shown a red card on the stroke of halftime.

But while pleased with the spirit his team showed, City's Spanish coach could not disguise his frustration with his side's failure to convert their chances.

"The second half we made a good performance, similar like last season when we played them here. We created the chances in the first half but we did not finish them," said Guardiola.

"We created chances, before their goal, three or four... our amount of opportunities on target or close to target was good, we were there all the time but we never gave up.