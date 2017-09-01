Disappointing Bafana Bafana let it slip away in Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana were simply poor capitulating to a 2-1 2018 World Cup qualifying defeat against Cape Verde in Praia on Friday night that puts the South Africans under pressure in Group D.

Reaching a World Cup was never going to be easy, and South Africans will chastise themselves for ever allowing that thought to enter their minds after so many experiences to counter that notion.

Yet, Tokelo Rantie’s 14th-minute strike seemed to indicate the win in Cape Verde SA needed to take control of the group was attainable. It was downhill from there with Nuno Rocha 33rd-minute equaliser and penalty in the 38th.

Out-of-form centreback Mulomowandau Mathoho, after a patchy first half, suffered a second red card in the space of nine days in the 68th for a rash, unnecessary foul at a stage where Bafana were trying to work their way from the back foot back.