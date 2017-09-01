Mamelodi Sundowns’ attempt to sign Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City literally failed past the 11th hour.

It is believed that Sundowns were still making bids‚ and adjusted bids‚ trying also to swap some of their surplus players‚ for City’s influential left winger until 11pm on Thursday’s transfer window deadline night.

City owner John Comitis‚ who had turned down Sundowns’ offers for Ngoma and last season’s PSL player of the season Lebogang Manyama earlier in the window‚ apparently refused to budge.

Having already sold one star performer of City’s third-placed finish last season when Manyama was transferred to Konyaspor in Turkey on Thursday evening‚ Comitis would have been even more reluctant to allow Ngoma to leave.