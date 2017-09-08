Brockie in line for SuperSport return against Maritzburg in MTN8 semi

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has included striker Jeremy Brockie in his 18-man squad for the MTN8 semi-final‚ second leg clash against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

The New Zealand-born Brockie has been a subject of attention since he tried to force his way out of the club with a transfer request and all eyes will be firmly on him if he gets the opportunity to play.

Brockie was dropped for the first leg which ended 1-1 almost two weeks ago in Pretoria and United have claimed that his absence cost them a possible win against Maritzburg.