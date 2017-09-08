Brockie in line for SuperSport return against Maritzburg in MTN8 semi
SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has included striker Jeremy Brockie in his 18-man squad for the MTN8 semi-final‚ second leg clash against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.
The New Zealand-born Brockie has been a subject of attention since he tried to force his way out of the club with a transfer request and all eyes will be firmly on him if he gets the opportunity to play.
Brockie was dropped for the first leg which ended 1-1 almost two weeks ago in Pretoria and United have claimed that his absence cost them a possible win against Maritzburg.
It is not clear whether Brockie‚ who flirted with Mamelodi Sundowns during the later stages of the transfer window‚ will start against Maritzburg where SuperSport will be looking to advance to the final.
The two teams go into this match with Maritzburg enjoying a slight advantage because of the away goal they scored in Pretoria in the first leg two weeks ago through striker Lebohang Maboe.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE