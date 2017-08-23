Soccer

Khune, Brockie pepper Chiefs vs SuperSport with spicy Twitter banter

23 August 2017 - 12:30 By Tiisetso Malepa
Jeremy Brockie (R) during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Jeremy Brockie (R) during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

The Absa Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United promises to be a mouth-watering one after goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and striker Jeremy Brockie spiced up the fixture with a delicious Twitter banter on Wednesday morning.

Just hours before SuperSport confront Amakhosi at FNB Stadium‚ Chiefs' captain Khune posted a video on Twitter of himself saving an attempt at goal by Matsatsantsa's lethal striker Brockie during their MTN8 quarter-final match in Durban 11 days ago.

The Kiwi striker‚ who beat Khune with a splendid goal as SuperSport won 1 – 0 to knock Chiefs out of the first of the four trophies available on offer‚ responded with a cheeky reply.

Chiefs are desperate for a win to ease the early season pressure on the squad and their coach Steve Komphela after failing to win in their opening two matches of the season.

Following their cup exit‚ Chiefs were held to a 1 – 1 draw away at Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend to continue with their unwanted statistic of having never won a league game on matchday one since Komphela's appointment in 2015.

SuperSport will also be eager to grab their first maximum points after going down 2 – 0 against city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their first league match.

 - TimesLIVE

Itumeleng Khune and Jeremy Brockie Twitter banter screengrab.
Itumeleng Khune and Jeremy Brockie Twitter banter screengrab.
Image: Supplied

