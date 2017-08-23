Khune, Brockie pepper Chiefs vs SuperSport with spicy Twitter banter
The Absa Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United promises to be a mouth-watering one after goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and striker Jeremy Brockie spiced up the fixture with a delicious Twitter banter on Wednesday morning.
Just hours before SuperSport confront Amakhosi at FNB Stadium‚ Chiefs' captain Khune posted a video on Twitter of himself saving an attempt at goal by Matsatsantsa's lethal striker Brockie during their MTN8 quarter-final match in Durban 11 days ago.
#MatchDay2 Vs #SuperSportUnited #TeamNike #Team16_32 #TeamNoRest #KCNeversleeps #Amakhosi4life #GodIsGreat ✌🏻✌🏻 @JRBrockie 😉 pic.twitter.com/GyjIWJ2Aun— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 23, 2017
The Kiwi striker‚ who beat Khune with a splendid goal as SuperSport won 1 – 0 to knock Chiefs out of the first of the four trophies available on offer‚ responded with a cheeky reply.
😂😂😂😂 why you never post the videos of me scoring past you and always the unreal saves 🙊🙊😜😜. See you tonight brother!! 👊👊 https://t.co/iC7S2BEK0X— Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) August 23, 2017
Chiefs are desperate for a win to ease the early season pressure on the squad and their coach Steve Komphela after failing to win in their opening two matches of the season.
Following their cup exit‚ Chiefs were held to a 1 – 1 draw away at Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend to continue with their unwanted statistic of having never won a league game on matchday one since Komphela's appointment in 2015.
SuperSport will also be eager to grab their first maximum points after going down 2 – 0 against city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their first league match.
- TimesLIVE
