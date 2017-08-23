Khune, Brockie pepper Chiefs vs SuperSport with spicy Twitter banter

Chiefs are desperate for a win to ease the early season pressure on the squad and their coach Steve Komphela after failing to win in their opening two matches of the season.

Following their cup exit‚ Chiefs were held to a 1 – 1 draw away at Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend to continue with their unwanted statistic of having never won a league game on matchday one since Komphela's appointment in 2015.

SuperSport will also be eager to grab their first maximum points after going down 2 – 0 against city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their first league match.

- TimesLIVE