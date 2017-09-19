Soccer

Sundowns ready to pick up baton dropped by Bafana and Springboks

19 September 2017 - 11:12 By Mninawa Ntloko
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrating a goal scored by Krahire Zakri(24) during 2017 Caf Champions League game against Wydad AC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 17 September 2017.
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrating a goal scored by Krahire Zakri(24) during 2017 Caf Champions League game against Wydad AC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 17 September 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

In a month that saw Bafana Bafana and the Springboks let the nation down badly‚ Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to pick up the baton dropped by the two national teams and fly the South African flag on the international stage.

Bafana embarrassingly lost back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde early this month and chances of qualifying for the global showpiece in Russia are hanging by the thinnest of threads.

And not to be outdone‚ the Springboks took things a step further when they were humiliated 57-0 by the All Blacks in New Zealand on Saturday.

Sundowns face Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal clash in Morocco on Saturday and they will take a slender lead to the North Africans after winning the first leg 1-0 in Pretoria on Sunday.

“This (game against Wydad) is a national agenda huh?” Mosimane said.

“That is what I told the players. I said to them ‘this is a national agenda. This is not a PSL against Free State Stars match.

“You must be joking. You have to be patriotic. You have to show the country that we might not do it with Bafana‚ but we have got no reason at Sundowns not to carry the national flag.’

“And we have done that. If we do not win the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana‚ this (the Champions League) is our Nations Cup and we must win the Champions League.

“If we do not go to the 2018 Soccer World Cup (in Russia)‚ we will go to the (Fifa Club) World Cup.

“We believe in going to the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi this year.

"That is our World Cup.

“So I told them ‘you have got no excuse. There is no excuse. You train together and you are all in the same team‚ you are one team."

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sundowns unfazed by possible hostile reception in Morroco

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is under no illusions about the kind of reception the Brazilians will get in Morocco when they face Wydad ...
Sport
4 hours ago

It's former Orlando Pirates colleagues Eric Tinkler vs Teboho Moloi on Tuesday

SuperSport United return to domestic action on Tuesday when they host Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he owes debt of gratitude to Bafana

Pitso Mosimane says his time as Bafana Bafana coach opened his eyes to the challenges of African football and he is using the experience to negotiate ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns beat Morocco's Wydad Athletic in heated Champions League quarterfinal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane got his wish when his charges beat Wydad Athletic and in the process also stopped the Morocco side from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ready to pick up baton dropped by Bafana and Springboks Soccer
  2. Philander will be noticeable absentee from first Test against Bangladesh Cricket
  3. Chiefs won't discuss whether they've complained to PSL over Wits official's ... Soccer
  4. Francois Louw confirms he’s on standby for the Springboks Rugby
  5. Neymar-Cavani penalty spat a 'war of egos' Soccer

Latest Videos

It’s here: The ‘uBaba ka Duduzane’ remix
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG

Related articles

  1. Sundowns unfazed by possible hostile reception in Morroco Soccer
  2. Ronaldo back for Real, Deulofeu in for Dembele Soccer
  3. Liverpool 'laughable' under Klopp - Shearer Soccer
  4. Groin strain prevents Teko Modise from facing former club Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. It's former Orlando Pirates colleagues Eric Tinkler vs Teboho Moloi on Tuesday Soccer
  6. Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he owes debt of gratitude to Bafana Soccer
  7. Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving Soccer
  8. Pirates coach Sredojevich likely to keep Matlaba in his new midfield role Soccer
  9. Polokwane City player thought he'd never play football again after horrific car ... Soccer
  10. Sundowns beat Morocco's Wydad Athletic in heated Champions League quarterfinal Soccer
X