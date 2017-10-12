Soccer

Doctor Khumalo explains who wears pants between him and Thobejane

12 October 2017 - 13:18 By Tiisetso Malepa
Baroka FC Technical Director Doctor Khumalo speaking during the club's kit launch on Wednesday 12 October 2017 in Sandton.
Image: Tiisetso Malepa

Baroka FC technical director Doctor Khumalo has explained his role as technical director with the team and spelt out the boundaries between himself and head coach Kgoloko Thobejane.

Khumalo was appointed technical director in August after leaving Kaizer Chiefs following 31 years of service as a player and coach at the Soweto giants.

He said his relationship with Thobejane and his technical team is healthy and that it has well-defined parameters.

“I’m involved in the planning – the monthly planning in terms of training sessions. But when it comes to team selections obviously I’m not on the bench so I’m not involved in that.

“We discuss matches as the entire technical team ahead of every game‚” said Khumalo speaking on the sidelines of Baroka’s kit launch with partners Two Mountains‚ a funeral and financial services company‚ in Sandton on Wednesday.

“But what is good (about our relationship as the technical team) is that we sit as the technical team and discuss things.”

Having survived relegation by a whisker in the previous season‚ Bakgaga have surprised all this season with four wins and three draws in their opening seven matches to sit pretty on top of the Absa Premiership table.

Fans have praised the impact that Khumalo has had on the Limpopo outfit since he joined them‚ but the former Bafana Bafana midfielder attributed the success of Baroka so far to teamwork.

“We look at the possibilities‚ whether it is a home or away‚ and I give my advice where and when it is necessary.

“But I also get an opportunity to train and prepare the team if and when the coach feels he wants me to do that.

“So far so good. Working as a unit has yielded results for us.”

Baroka will now aim to consolidate their lead with two home games that follow the Fifa international break and MTN8 final.

Bakgaga host second-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows in an unexpected top-of-the-table clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium next Wednesday‚ then struggling champions Bidvest Wits at the same venue on Sunday‚ October 22.

