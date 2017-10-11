Soccer

MTN8 final win can spur SuperSport for league challenge‚ says Furman

11 October 2017 - 15:40 By Sazi Hadebe
Eric Tinkler (Coach of SuperSport United) and Dean Furman of SuperSport United during the SuperSport United press conference at PSL Offices on October 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
SuperSport United captain Dean Furman believes an MTN8 final victory over Cape Town City can set his team up for a challenge on the league title in 2017-18.

Furman said he wants to add the MTN8 winners’ medal to his two Nedbank Cup trophies as he believes his club have got the team to beat Cape Town City in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

SuperSport‚ under now-Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ destroyed Orlando Pirates 4-1 in last season’s Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida in June.

That victory‚ though‚ had to come as a consolation for the Pretoria team after the disappointment of falling short in the league title race‚ won by Bidvest Wits even though SuperSport were top of the log in critical stages of the campaign.

Matsatsantsa eventually finished a disappointing fifth.

Furman said SuperSport want a more sustained league challenge this season‚ and a start with a trophy in the MTN8 can set the tone for that.

“As SuperSport players we know that we’re are in this club to lift trophies. What a great opportunity we have on Saturday to do that within few a months after the start of the season‚” Furman said.

“Last season we just fell short at the death in the league‚ while this time we want to change that.

“We were on top of the log for the two-thirds of last season. That’s what is motivating us this time around – we want to go all the way.

“There’s no point in patting ourselves on the back for being top in December or February.

“If we win on Saturday hopefully that can catapult us into a stronger league push than we had last season.”

To do that‚ Furman emphasised the importance of having SuperSport’s fans on their side in all their matches.

“We know that some of our fans follow us all the time around the country and we hope that on Saturday we’ll see them dancing with us after lifting the trophy. That’s our aim and that’s our goal‚” he said.

SuperSport’s last and only top 8 conquest was attained at the Absa Stadium in Durban in 2004 when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 via defender Phillip Evans’s 47th-minute strike.

In that match‚ a SuperSport coached by a young Pitso Mosimane went home with R1.3 million in their pockets leaving Ted Dumitru’s Chiefs side to settle for R750 000 as consolation price.

