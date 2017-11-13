Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in Holland than on Bafana bench

Thulani Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in the Netherlands than on the bench for Bafana Bafana in his first explanation behind his decision to shun the national team.

Serero failed to arrive for the double confrontation against Senegal at the conclusion of the World Cup qualifying campaign after his demand for a berth in the starting line-up was rejected by coach Stuart Baxter.

Serero’s international career is now in serious peril at the age of 27 after South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive office Denis Mumble said at the weekend the players’ future with Bafana was over.

But Serero remains unmoved after sitting on the bench for previous three matches against the Cape Verde Islands (twice) and Burkina Faso without getting a chance to come.

“The sofa in Arnhem is more comfortable than the South African bench‚" he told the Dutch media.

"I have thought about it long and hard.

"If the national teams wants me‚ then I must play.

"As the situation is now I don’t want to go.

"What the consequences are for my international career we’ll see .

“I understand what was at stake and that the games were important but if I wasn’t going to play‚ I did not want to fly to South Africa for nothing.

“Up to now I’ve gone back to Holland very disappointed each time (after not playing).

"Three times I flew over full of expectation but on none of the occasions did I get a chance to play.

"That hit my confidence.

"I can’t then have to build up confidence again at Vitesse. I’d rather stay and keep my standard and my rhythm.”

Serero said he had told Baxter of his decision last Sunday although the coach said he had learnt of Serero’s demand and position from team manager Barney Kujane.

“I did not take the decision just like that.

"It’s a sad for me. But I was also most surprised that I travelled three times and was never used.”