Soccer

Majoro back in Cape Town City squad but future not finalised

05 December 2017 - 15:23 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC takes a shot during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC takes a shot during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis said striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is likely to stay with the club despite sporadic appearances in the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season.

The striker has been included in City's squad for their “home” game against Maritzburg United at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu‚ north of Durban‚ on Tuesday night.

City coach Benni McCarthy had dropped the errant but talented striker‚ saying Majoro's head hasn't been in the right place.

Majoro's contract expires in June and he has been linked with a move to SuperSport United.

“Majoro's contract with us runs until the end of June but we will discuss things in the New Year‚" Comitis said.

"But there's nothing in terms of him leaving the club.

"He's in the squad for (Tuesday's) game and he's one of our main players.”

READ MORE:

Lack of playing time could cost Giroud France World Cup spot

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud could lose his place in France's squad for next year's World Cup if he does not get more playing time at the Premier ...
Sport
3 hours ago

African champions Cameroon fire coach Hugo Broos

Cameroon have fired coach Hugo Broos less than a year after he led the country to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and two months short of the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

The haves and have-nots in the Champions League

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the teams bidding to book their places in the Champions League knockout stage this week, and Atletico ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns to examine Baroka's premiership title ambitions

Premiership log leaders Baroka FC face a major test of their title ambitions when they face Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium in ...
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Majoro back in Cape Town City squad but future not finalised Soccer
  2. Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers? Cricket
  3. Gift Sithole eyes Chiefs‚ Wits and Polokwane scalps Soccer
  4. Anderson, Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘Integrity here will guarantee integrity at the national conference’ – premier ...
Incredible timelapse of the supermoon

Related articles

  1. Lack of playing time could cost Giroud France World Cup spot Soccer
  2. African champions Cameroon fire coach Hugo Broos Soccer
  3. The haves and have-nots in the Champions League Soccer
  4. No chance of Baxter putting his feet up next year‚ says Safa president Jordaan Soccer
  5. Sundowns to examine Baroka's premiership title ambitions Soccer
  6. How Teko Modise's talents caught music mogul Chicco Twala's eye Soccer
  7. Wits now in Hunt for league glory Soccer
  8. It's lucky 13 as Man City dodge Hammers Soccer
  9. How Safa forked out R10m to clear SA's name with Fifa Soccer
  10. Jelusic says Celtic gave it their all Soccer
  11. Hunt not ruling TKO champs Wits out in the league Soccer
X