Soccer

Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Man United move

19 January 2018 - 20:19 By Reuters
This file photo taken on January 10, 2018 shows Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 10, 2018. Arsene Wenger admitted on January 12, 2018 that Alexis Sanchez's future is up in the air as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola stayed tight-lipped over potential moves for the forward during the January transfer window.
This file photo taken on January 10, 2018 shows Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 10, 2018. Arsene Wenger admitted on January 12, 2018 that Alexis Sanchez's future is up in the air as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola stayed tight-lipped over potential moves for the forward during the January transfer window.
Image: Ian KINGTON / AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated local rivals Manchester United on securing the services of striker Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal even though the Chilean international has not formally completed his transfer.

City were favourites to sign Sanchez this month after failing to recruit the 29-year-old in the last transfer window, but ended their interest due to the size of the transfer fee involved and the player's wage demands.

Sanchez is in the final few months of his Arsenal contract and United have stolen a march on their rivals, although manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday that the deal was not yet done.

"He is still an Arsenal player and it looks like he will go to United so congratulations and good luck to them," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"The players and manager decide what is best for them. My thoughts on him remain the same. He is going to decide to move to another club. We wish him all the best."

City have a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings ahead of Saturday's home game against Newcastle United, but are in the midst of a defensive crisis, with Fabian Delph joining skipper Vincent Kompany and fullback Benjamin Mendy on the sidelines.

Delph, a midfielder, was deployed at leftback in City's 4-3 defeat by Liverpool last weekend but limped off in the first half with a knee injury, while the often injured Kompany is touch-and-go for the Newcastle game.

"(Delph) will be out for a while but we don't know how long for yet," Guardiola said. "(Vincent is) much better. We don't know right now (if he will be fit for Newcastle) but hopefully for the next games, he will be ready."

Guardiola is likely to use either defensive midfielder Fernandinho or right-back Danilo as a makeshift leftback on Saturday. 

READ MORE:

Alexis Sanchez deal not done yet, says Man United boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said the club are still trying to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal but added that the deal, which British ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Banyana start 'non-negotiable' path to World Cup against Sweden

Banyana Banyana start their build-up to the 2018 African Women’s Championship with a home meeting against Sweden in Cape Town on Sunday‚ the start of ...
Sport
6 hours ago

‘It sucks’ losing top players to big clubs‚ says Benni

Benni McCarthy has admitted that “it sucks” continually losing star players to big clubs.
Sport
9 hours ago

Johannes expects sparks to fly in Cape derby against Muhsin’s Ajax

Cape Town City captain Robyn Johannes is expecting the toughest Mother City derby yet when his side host Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wits continue to improve with slender win over Celtic Soccer
  2. Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Man United move Soccer
  3. Banyana start 'non-negotiable' path to World Cup against Sweden Soccer
  4. Should SA change anything for final Test‚ besides not moan about the pitch? Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car

Related articles

  1. Why Nonkonyana is barely on speaking terms with Safa president Jordaan Soccer
  2. Pitso ‘considers stopping TV subscription because of tavern talk’ Soccer
  3. Ngoma itching for Champions League action at Sundowns Soccer
  4. Ertugral says his familiarity with City players will be a bonus in Cape derby Soccer
  5. Percy Tau belongs in Europe but not yet‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  6. SAFA presidential race plunges muddy waters after Nonkonyana allegations Soccer
  7. City and Ajax rivalry very much alive ahead of Cape derby showdown Soccer
  8. Mamelodi Sundowns clean up at the PSL's monthly awards Soccer
  9. Sports Minister Nxesi explains terms of reference of inquiry into football Soccer
  10. It’s nice to be here with a coach who does speak about you‚ says Brockie Soccer
X