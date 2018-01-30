Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga

30 January 2018 - 09:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017.
Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga from Zanaco FC on a three year deal.

Mulenga‚ who is the reigning Zambian Footballer of the Year‚ joins the likes of Xola Mlambo‚ who joined from Bidvest Wits this week‚ and Diamond Thopola and Phetso Maphanga‚ who arrived from Chippa United in December.

“We are delighted to have finally secured the services of Augustine‚" said Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele.

"He is an accomplished player who has all the qualities to make an immediate impact at the club.

"I would like to thank Zanaco management for their professionalism during negotiations.”

Mulenga is expected in South Africa next week following his participation in the 2018 CHAN tournament where he was Zambia’s top goal scorer in the competition.

READ MORE:

Judgement in Nonkonyana's unfair dismissal case against Safa reserved until Friday

The judge in former South Africa Football Association (Safa) vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana's unfair dismissal case against the association ...
Sport
16 hours ago

New body wants Safa to amend rules to allow Lucas Radebe to run for president

A forum representing the interests of people in football who have "historically been neglected" was launched on Monday‚ confusingly claiming to have ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Ertugral says there's no bad blood between him and former employers Pirates

Muhsin Ertugral says there is no bad blood between him and former employers Orlando Pirates‚ who he faces on Wednesday with his new club Ajax Cape ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane changes his mind

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has completed a 360-degree turn on his player policy and says he will not keep and horde players.
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga Soccer
  2. Fiery Alexis Sanchez can spark Man United, says Ander Herrera Soccer
  3. Sports minister's Bolt blunder Sport
  4. Bolt says Wayde is awesome‚ but he's no sprinter Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home

Related articles

  1. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
  2. Pirates confirm the signing of talented midfielder Mlambo from Wits Soccer
  3. Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Usain Bolt joins Mamelodi Sundowns at training Soccer
  5. Sorry Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar, THIS is who should've won a Grammy Lifestyle
  6. Rugby trumps football again as City vs Sundowns clash moves out of Cape Town ... Soccer
  7. Motupa second on the scoring charts after brace earns point for Baroka at Arrows Soccer
  8. Mosimane likens Downs' draw with Chiefs to a Mayweather fight Soccer
  9. Chiefs coach Komphela reflects on what might have been Soccer
  10. Qarabag or Bucs for Billiat Sport
X