Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga from Zanaco FC on a three year deal.

Mulenga‚ who is the reigning Zambian Footballer of the Year‚ joins the likes of Xola Mlambo‚ who joined from Bidvest Wits this week‚ and Diamond Thopola and Phetso Maphanga‚ who arrived from Chippa United in December.

“We are delighted to have finally secured the services of Augustine‚" said Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele.

"He is an accomplished player who has all the qualities to make an immediate impact at the club.

"I would like to thank Zanaco management for their professionalism during negotiations.”

Mulenga is expected in South Africa next week following his participation in the 2018 CHAN tournament where he was Zambia’s top goal scorer in the competition.