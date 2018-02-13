Soccer

Baroka stand-in caoch Makhubedu gets first opportunity to coach in PSL

13 February 2018 - 16:01 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Baroka FC MacDonald Makhubedu during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa. Makhubedu was appointed caretaker coach in February 2018 following the suspension of head coach Kgoloko Thobejane.
Baroka FC MacDonald Makhubedu during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa. Makhubedu was appointed caretaker coach in February 2018 following the suspension of head coach Kgoloko Thobejane.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The suspension of Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane has presented MacDonald Makhubedu with his first opportunity to manage a team in the PSL and he is looking forward to the experience like a kid in a candy store.

The 35-year Makhubedu‚ who has coached at all levels of South African football‚ will be in charge of Baroka when they take on Platinum Stars in the Nedbank Cup‚ last 32 clash at the Royal Bafokeng in Rustenburg on Wednesday.

“I am excited to finally get my chance to coach a team in an official match in the PSL and I hope the experience will be a good one‚" he said on Tuesday.

"This is the highest level of football in South Africa and it will definitely be the highlight of my career so far.

“I have coached at every level of South African football from junior schools and I am just about to take charge of my first game in the PSL.

"I want this experience to be a good one for me‚ the club and our supporters who have been with us through thick and thin‚” he said.

Baroka visit Stars‚ who are struggling in the league as they are stranded at the foot of the log standings with 16 points after 20 matches‚ and Makhubedu urged his players not to underestimate Dikwena in front of their own supporters.

“They have not performed well this season but they remain a dangerous side to play against because they have a good technical team and they have boosted their squad during the transfer window with good players like Riyaad Norodien and Ayanda Gcaba.

"In fact‚ I don’t think they belong to be where they are at the moment because they have a good team and we must be on top of our game to be able to beat them.”

Makhubedu‚ who will be assisted by Baroka’s Multichoice Diski Challenge head coach Matsimela Thoka‚ said their preparations have gone smoothly since he took over last week Wednesday with the players showing good attitude at training.

“Our sessions have been good since I took over the team last week and I am confident that the boys will give a good performance and help us to get to the next round.

"Everybody is available for selection and we just have to go out there to do the job and book a place in the second round.

"This club has a special connection with this tournament and hopefully we can make an impression this season‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Orlando Pirates don't have a place for Kermit Erasmus‚ says Sredojevic

The Fifa rule preventing a player from turning out for three clubs in a season would block a potential move for Kermit Erasmus to Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Lars Veldwijk joins the growing list of Bafana Bafana bad boys

Lars Veldwijk has joined the growing list of Bafana Bafana bad boys after the FC Groningen striker allegedly refused to come on as a substitute in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Why Wits' Egyptian striker Amr Gamal is desperate to quit the club

Egyptian striker Amr Gamal could leave Bidvest Wits before the end of his one-year loan after struggling for game time this year.
Sport
3 hours ago

PSL prosecutor Becker explains why he had to reapply for his job

The Premier Soccer League’s prosecutor position has been advertised because current bearer Nande Becker’s five-year contract ends on February 28.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lars Veldwijk joins the growing list of Bafana Bafana bad boys Soccer
  2. Chad le Clos upset as he loses shot at Commonwealth Games medal record Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates don't have a place for Kermit Erasmus‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
  4. Paul Treu expands Stormers coaching role Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: What does a recall mean?
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours

Related articles

  1. Ajax coach explains why he continues to play Ndoro despite the obvious risk Soccer
  2. SA football plunged into mourning as family of footballers grieves for lost ... Soccer
  3. Relaxed Chelsea coach Conte appreciates crowd support as pressure eases Soccer
  4. Sundowns send condolences to Tau's family after the loss of his elder brother ... Soccer
  5. What are striker Kermit Erasmus' immediate options? Soccer
  6. Man City titles can help De Bruyne win Ballon d'Or, says Guardiola Soccer
  7. 'We took a risk that paid us off in the end‚' says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  8. 'There were some problems between Muhsin and I‚' says Pirates' Morrison Soccer
  9. The final score was slightly flattering to Chiefs‚ says Arrows coach Larsen Soccer
  10. Khune defies upset stomach to produce breathtaking display for Chiefs Soccer
X