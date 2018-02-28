Soccer

PSL announces dates‚ venues and kick off times of the Nedbank Cup

28 February 2018 - 17:42 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United celebrate during the Nedbank Cup Final between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 28, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
SuperSport United celebrate during the Nedbank Cup Final between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 28, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will host National First Division (NFD) side Stellenbosch FC in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 10.

The PSL released the dates‚ venues and kick off times for the tournament on Wednesday and according to the fixture list Orlando Pirates will face Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on March 14 in one of the highlights of the round.

The first match take place on Friday 9 with rejuvenated AmaZulu going head-to-head with surprise packages Ubuntu Cape Town at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Two-time semi-finalists Baroka FC welcome ABC Motsepe side Steenburg United to Polokwane in the following day while Free State Stars and Chippa United lock horns in an all-PSL clash at the Goble Park Stadium at 3.30pm.

On Saturday night Chiefs take on Stellenbosch FC in what will be the second successive meeting between the two sides in this tournament following Amakhosi’s 3-0 win in the last 32 stage last season.

The show spills over to Sunday where Royal Eagles and Maritzburg United clash at Princess Magogo Stadium in the KZN derby while Bloemfontein Celtic and Richards Bay United will do battle at Dr Molemela Stadium at 3.30pm.

The following Tuesday‚ EC Bees hit the road to the capital city for a tough clash against two-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns while the last match of the round sees Cape Town City and Pirates taking on each other on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Full Fixtures list:

Friday‚ 9 March:

AmaZulu v Ubuntu Cape Town (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday‚ 10 March:

Baroka v Steenberg United (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.3pm); Free State Stars v Chippa United (Goble Park Stadium‚ 3.30pm); Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch FC (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday‚ 11 March:

Royal Eagles v Maritzburg United (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.15pm)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic v Richards Bay (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Tuesday‚ 13 March:

Mamelodi Sundowns v EC Bees (Loftus Stadium‚ 7.30pm)

Wednesday‚ 14 March:

Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates (Cape Town Stadium‚ 7.30pm)

READ MORE:

Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition

Champions Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United will play on back-to-back days in Angola in the next round of African club competition next week while ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SuperSport prioritise Premiership interests over Caf competition

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has said that with his team’s low league position the main priority‚ he will field fringe players in the initial ...
Sport
8 hours ago

'I’d rather lose 4-3 in Maritzburg than win 5-0 in Durban'‚ says Fadlu Davids

The first-ever Pietermaritzburg derby between top flight Maritzburg United and their National First Division neighbours Royal Eagles could bizarrely ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'are a little bit greedy'

When Pitso Mosimane says the Caf Champions League is “another cup” for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ he does not mean that it is just another tournament.
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Only 20 000 tickets left to the Pirates vs Chiefs Soweto derby showdown Soccer
  2. Gideon Sam versus Tubby Reddy - Sascoc board split in two Sport
  3. Shots fired as Chiefs' Mphahlele says Pirates' Jele is lying at Soweto derby ... Soccer
  4. Faf says SA needs to make a serious statement of intent in first Test Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. Nonkonyana threatens legal action to stop Safa presidential elections Soccer
  2. SuperSport prioritise Premiership interests over Caf competition Soccer
  3. 'I’d rather lose 4-3 in Maritzburg than win 5-0 in Durban'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'are a little bit greedy' Soccer
  5. Kgaswane double sees Baroka to vital win over Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Fans lash out at Bolt after claims he'd joined a soccer club are revealed to be ... Soccer
  7. Saturday’s Soweto derby will not be a 'lovely draw'‚ says Mark Williams Soccer
  8. Five reasons why derby between Pirates and Chiefs could end in a draw Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Sredojevic admits surprise at Chiefs' bigger fan turnout at last ... Soccer
  10. Baroka chairman says he had no choice but to sack Oscarine Masuluke and Olaleng ... Soccer
X