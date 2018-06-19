Soccer

WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse blazing a trail in Russia as the only black coach

19 June 2018 - 16:35 By Nick Said
Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse (L) and Senegal's defender Salif Sane give a press conference, on June 18, 2018 in Moscow, on the eve of the team's opening match as part of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse (L) and Senegal's defender Salif Sane give a press conference, on June 18, 2018 in Moscow, on the eve of the team's opening match as part of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
Image: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Tuesday sees the start of the second round of group games at the World Cup as hosts Russia take on Egypt‚ with matches continuing to come thick and fast.

TimesLIVE brings you a wrap of the news from the last 24 hours at the tournament‚ including Senegal‚ Tunisia‚ Morocco‚ France and some very lost Switzerland fans.

PROVING A POINT

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse is blazing a trail at the World Cup as the only black coach at the tournament in Russia‚ and as such has a chance to perhaps prove a point that there should be more.

“It’s true that I am the only black coach in this World Cup‚” he told reporters.

“Football is a universal sport. It is good to see there is a black coach but‚ beyond football‚ it shows we have quality coaches.

“I represent a new generation that would like to have its place in African and world football.”

All eyes on Mohamed Salah as hopeful Egypt take on World Cup hosts Russia

Egypt are counting on the return of Mohamed Salah on Tuesday as they try to salvage their World Cup against a Russian side who know a win could seal ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Cisse’s Senegal start their campaign on Tuesday against Poland‚ hopeful of ending a run of four straight defeats for African sides in the competition so far.

AMATEUR DRAMATICS

France are among the favourites for the World Cup title this year but looked well below par in their opening 2-1 victory over Australia on Saturday.

Next up for the 1998 winners is Peru‚ a team they should equally expect to brush aside‚ though their opponents will come with more quality than the Socceroos.

Centre-back Raphael Varane says the reaction back home to France’s performance has been over the top and he expects them to be better against the South Americans.

“We're still at the start of the competition.

"We shouldn't dramatise (the situation) even though we have to be aware of the things that didn't go so well during the last match‚" he said.

"We've made our assessments. We have talked among players. We've talked to the coach. We know where we want to go for the next match."

Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack ...
Sport
1 day ago

NOT DEAD … YET

Next up for Morocco in the World Cup is a meeting against Portugal and their red-hot talisman Cristiano Ronaldo‚ who netted his 51st career hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain last Friday.

Morocco were surprise losers to Iran in their opener‚ a game they dominated‚ and must get at least a draw on Wednesday to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

“If I said that we don’t believe we can qualify it would be a lie‚” midfielder Faycal Fajr said.

“I could throw out some examples‚ like the Argentina draw (1-1 with Iceland). Where there’s a will there’s a way.

"(Portugal) have two feet‚ two legs and they are humans like us. We lost a battle but we haven’t lost the war. We’re not dead.”

ALL TO PLAY FOR

Tunisia should not be too downbeat despite their late loss to England on Monday and with the prospect of facing Belgium still to come in the pool‚ according to star man Youssef Msakni‚ who is out of the tournament with injury.

Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea

Sweden won an opening World Cup game for the first time since 1958 and ended their worrying goal drought with a 1-0 victory over South Korea that was ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We still have six points to play for and we have to bring them home‚ God willing‚" he told beIN Sports. "I hope the mistakes we made today will help us prepare for the next games."

Tunisia were criticized for what was termed the ‘wrestling’ of England players at corners‚ which probably should have led to a penalty late in the first half when Harry Kane was manhandled to the ground.

That was missed both by the referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)‚ which is in place to rule on just such matters.

Brazil have also criticized VAR for allowing Switzerland their equaliser in the 1-1 draw on Sunday as they claim there was a clear push on defender Miranda by goal-scorer Steven Zuber.

Brazil's class of 2018 on verge of matching 1970s World Cup winless run

Brazil's draw with Switzerland has left them one game away from equalling their longest winless streak in the World Cup - a run of four matches ...
Sport
1 day ago

KNOW YOUR BEARINGS

Travel can be tricky if you are not 100 percent sure of where you want to be.

Swiss fans hoping to watch their side take on Brazil in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday had instead travelled to Rostov Veliky … 1‚281-kilometres away.

The group became confused when they could not find their hotel and asked police for assistance‚ when their error was discovered.

"Foreign tourists who have come to support Switzerland called us and said they were looking for a hotel‚" police said in a statement on Monday.

"Our translator told them they were confused in the difficulties of translating Russian geographical names and that they booked a hotel in Rostov Veliky."

Russian media had earlier reported that a group of Swiss had travelled by car to Rostov-on-Don through Eastern Ukraine‚ trusting their GPS and unaware they were travelling through what is essentially a war zone‚ where some 10‚000 people have been killed in the last four years.

Most read

  1. Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport Rugby
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse blazing a trail in Russia as the only ... Soccer
  3. It's important for me to stamp my authority‚ says Ngidi ahead SA's tour of Sri ... Cricket
  4. Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic World Cup win for Asia Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  2. Steven Pienaar takes first steps towards coaching career Soccer
  3. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-offs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  5. New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy Soccer
  6. Goalkeeper Chipezeze's arrival at Baroka FC forces Namibian shot-stopper Vries' ... Soccer
  7. WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after ... Soccer
X