Tuesday sees the start of the second round of group games at the World Cup as hosts Russia take on Egypt‚ with matches continuing to come thick and fast.

TimesLIVE brings you a wrap of the news from the last 24 hours at the tournament‚ including Senegal‚ Tunisia‚ Morocco‚ France and some very lost Switzerland fans.

PROVING A POINT

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse is blazing a trail at the World Cup as the only black coach at the tournament in Russia‚ and as such has a chance to perhaps prove a point that there should be more.

“It’s true that I am the only black coach in this World Cup‚” he told reporters.

“Football is a universal sport. It is good to see there is a black coach but‚ beyond football‚ it shows we have quality coaches.

“I represent a new generation that would like to have its place in African and world football.”