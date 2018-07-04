Soccer

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received offer to sign for Juventus: source

04 July 2018 - 19:41 By Reuters
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Zhukovsky airport, about 40 km southeast of Moscow, on July 1, 2018, as Portugal's team departs following their loss the previous day to Uruguay in their Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Zhukovsky airport, about 40 km southeast of Moscow, on July 1, 2018, as Portugal's team departs following their loss the previous day to Uruguay in their Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match.
Image: Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to leave Real Madrid and join Italian champions Juventus, a source close to the player told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record $105.65 million, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and has won two La Liga titles and four Uefa Champions League trophies with them.

Despite the glut of silverware, however, the five-times world player of the year has had frequent fallouts with Real and has declared on several occasions that he wants to leave the club.

Diego Maradona calls England win over Colombia a 'monumental robbery'

Argentine great Diego Maradona said England perpetrated a "monumental robbery" in their World Cup victory over Colombia and accused referee Mark ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Moments after lifting a third consecutive Champions League trophy by helping beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final on May 26, Ronaldo appeared to suggest he had already decided to leave Real, telling a television reporter on the pitch at Kiev's NSC Olympic Stadium: "It was beautiful to play for Real Madrid."

Ronaldo, 33, appeared to backtrack on that statement during Real's celebration parade through the Spanish capital the next day, when he told a mass of supporters: "See you next season."

The Portugal forward was reported to be on the verge of leaving last June after a news story appeared in Portuguese newspaper Record declaring he was unhappy with the club.

Diego Maradona offers to coach Argentina for free

Former Argentine great Diego Maradona has offered to coach his country for free, eight years after his last attempt ended in World Cup failure.
Sport
1 day ago

He also caused a stir in 2012 when he declared in a post-match interview after a game with Granada: "I'm sad and the club know why."

Juventus declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Real Madrid said: "Our official comments are made through our official media channels."

Real have not issued any statement on their website about Ronaldo, although in the past days they have issued statements denying reports they have made transfer bids for Paris St Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish newspaper Marca suggested on Wednesday that Ronaldo is unhappy at Real because they are searching for his successor and president Florentino Perez has publicly courted Neymar, urging the Brazilian last year to come to Madrid if he wants to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

England beat Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

England finally ended their penalties curse when they beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout after drawing their World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Ronaldo scored two goals against Juventus in Real's 4-1 win in the 2017 Champions League final and earlier this season struck a jaw-dropping bicycle kick against the Italians in a 3-0 win in a quarter-final first-leg game in Turin which prompted Juve supporters to give him a standing ovation.

The Portuguese converted a stoppage-time penalty in the second leg to knock the Italians out 4-3 on aggregate.

Ronaldo enjoyed an explosive start to the 2018 World Cup by scoring a hat-trick in his side's 3-3 draw with Spain, also hitting Portugal's winner in a 1-0 win over Morocco.

But he missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iran and failed to score in his side's 2-1 defeat by Uruguay in the last 16.

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Brighton and Hove Albion table record R50-million final offer for ... Soccer
  2. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received offer to sign for ... Soccer
  3. Roger Federer, Serena Williams in Wimbledon masterclass as Caroline Wozniacki ... Sport
  4. WORLD CUP DIARY: 'Uruguay without Edinson Cavani is not the same thing' Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain

Related articles

  1. What’s involved in designing World Cup jerseys? Lifestyle
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: The shocks keep on coming in Russia Soccer
  3. WORLD CUP DIARY: Belgium confident of quarterfinal win over Brazil  Soccer
  4. Emil Forsberg comes to the fore to lead Sweden into World Cup quarters Soccer
  5. WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit Soccer
  6. WORLD CUP DIARY: 'Uruguay without Edinson Cavani is not the same thing' Soccer
  7. Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite World Cup failure Soccer
  8. Brazil cruise past hard-working Mexico to reach World Cup quarterfinals Soccer
X