Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received offer to sign for Juventus: source

Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to leave Real Madrid and join Italian champions Juventus, a source close to the player told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record $105.65 million, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and has won two La Liga titles and four Uefa Champions League trophies with them.

Despite the glut of silverware, however, the five-times world player of the year has had frequent fallouts with Real and has declared on several occasions that he wants to leave the club.