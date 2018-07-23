Sundowns could be handed automatic entry into group phase of next Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns will be handed automatic entry into the group phase of the next Caf Champions League if they win this year’s competition.

But without a victory at the halfway point of their group campaign‚ that is now looking something of a stretch for the ‘Brazilians’.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have decided that the winners of the 2018 Champions League will skip the preliminary rounds for the next edition‚ which will start almost immediately.

Caf are switching the timing of their two annual club competitions after more than five decades of starting each February and concluding each November.