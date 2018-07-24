Benson Mhlongo appointed new TS Sporting head coach after leaving Orlando Pirates

Benson Mhlongo has left Orlando Pirates as assistant-coach to become head coach of the new National First Division (NFD) team TS Sporting‚ Bucs have announced.

Mhlongo had been serving as one of Pirates’ two assistants to head coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ along with Rhulani Mokwena.

Sporting are the Mpumalanga team who have been promoted to the First Division from the ABC Motsepe League.

Pirates said on their website: “Benson Mhlongo has received the Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza’s blessings to leave the Club and pursue his dream of becoming a head coach.