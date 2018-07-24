Soccer

Benson Mhlongo appointed new TS Sporting head coach after leaving Orlando Pirates

24 July 2018 - 12:00 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates FC head coach Milutin Sredojevic (L) with his then second assistant Benson Mhlongo during a training session at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on February 26 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Benson Mhlongo has left Orlando Pirates as assistant-coach to become head coach of the new National First Division (NFD) team TS Sporting‚ Bucs have announced.

Mhlongo had been serving as one of Pirates’ two assistants to head coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ along with Rhulani Mokwena.

Sporting are the Mpumalanga team who have been promoted to the First Division from the ABC Motsepe League.

Pirates said on their website: “Benson Mhlongo has received the Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza’s blessings to leave the Club and pursue his dream of becoming a head coach.

“After spending two seasons as assistant coach at the club‚ the 37-year old is now ready to make the jump to assume a head coaching role at newly promoted National First Division outfit TS Sporting.

“Dr Khoza granted Mhlongo’s wish to leave the Club following a meeting with Chairman of TS Sporting Slungu Thobela earlier this week.

“Mhlongo‚ leaves the Club having amassed a wealth of knowledge where he was exposed to three different head coaches at the Club‚ including a stint as head coach of the Orlando Pirates Multichoice Diski Challenge team.

“On behalf of the Orlando Pirates family we would like to wish Benson the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Mhlongo joined Pirates as an assistant in November 2016‚ soon after Mushin Ertugral had dramatically left Bucs as head coach seven matches into the 2016-17 season.

