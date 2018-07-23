Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker

BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt hopes his search for a striker who can get 15-20 goals in the Premier Soccer League season is over after the arrival of Scottish forward Simon Murray from Hibernian.

Murray has been signed for a reported £150‚000 (R2.7-million) as Hunt desperately seeks to end his side’s woes in front of goal.

“The option came up to sign Simon and it just seemed right‚” Hunt told TimesLIVE.

“It is very difficult to get quality strikers anywhere in the world but he looks like he will fit the bill.